Is AGT New Tonight? (June 3, 2025)

The Judges are set to be wowed once again during AGT Season 20's second night of Auditions.

Season 20 of America’s Got Talent is off to a wild start. During the premiere episode, Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Melanie "Mel B" Brown were blown away by so many incredible and entertaining Acts.

Like Eric Booker, the very first Act of the season who had the Judges and Host Terry Crews squirming as he chugged a variety of liquids ranging from pickle juice to hot dog water and even hot sauce. “Don’t do it, you’re going to get sick!” Vergara yelled with concern as Cowell egged him on to keep going. While Booker didn’t make it through the Auditions, two Acts from the premiere did get AGT’s prized Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the Live Shows.

Cowell was especially wowed by LightWire, a dance and light-up art performance group, as they took the AGT stage. "You never, ever, ever know, when you’re doing a new year, whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. And I'm not just saying this, this was one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen across all of the 'Got Talents,'" Cowell said, delivering the first Golden Buzzer of the season. Backstage, Cowell described LightWire's Act as "actually magic."

Street performer Jourdan Blue nabbed the second Golden Buzzer of the night when Mandel smashed his button for the 23-year-old singer from New Orleans. "I think you’re a star," Mandel said following his emotional performance of "Breakeven" by The Script. "I think your name is gonna be on the lips of everybody watching this.”

The Judges also watched Acts featuring magic, stunts, dancing, and more. And that was just the first night of AGT Season 20. So what’s in store for AGT tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, June 3, 2025? Yes! A brand new episode of AGT airs tonight, Tuesday, June 3 at 8/7c on NBC. During tonight's two-hour episode, the Judges will watch the second night of Auditions. Stick around after AGT to watch an all-new episode Destination X at 10/9c on NBC.

