American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Premieres Tonight on NBC — Here's How to Watch

Who's ready for a brand new season of American Ninja Warrior? At long last, Season 17 is here, and this lineup of gravity-defying Ninjas is raising the stakes even higher.

Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman couldn't be more excited to kick off the action, with their sideline co-host Zuri Hall weighing in on the Ninja runs from the obstacle course. From fan-favorite obstacles returning to the course to surprise format changes making their way to the Finals, Season 17 is set to be a delightful mix of old and new Ninja staples.

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman told NBC Insider while chatting about Season 17. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics..." Gbajabiamila revealed. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior, below.

Vance Walker completes an obstacle in American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 Episode 16. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, June 2, 2025? Yes, and Ninja Nation won't want to miss the gripping Season 17 premiere on June 2 as the first round of Qualifiers kicks off in Las Vegas. After rigorous training in hopes of securing the coveted $1 million prize, the Season 17 Ninjas will be put to the ultimate test, and we can't wait to see what's in store. Who will become this season's Last Ninja Standing? Tune in to find out!

Jessie Graff during a run on Season 16, Episode 8 of American Ninja Warrior. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, hosts of American Ninja Warrior. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? All past seasons of ANW are available to stream on Peacock, the perfect place for a Mt. Midoriyama marathon of all your favorite Ninja runs. From nostalgic early-era successes to some of the mind-boggling modern runs, ANW never fails to be a blood-pumping watch.

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 17 premiere. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."