Co-hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés are seeing a lot of progress from their competition chefs.

Is a New Episode of Yes, Chef! on Tonight? (June 2, 2025)

We’ve been nervously chewing on a carrot since that dramatic cliffhanger hit in the closing moments of Yes, Chef! Episode 5, “Chefs Rank.” One chef exited the competition earlier in the episode, but then another one got voted out by a peer and did not take it well at all.

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts professional chefs through tests that challenge their skills in the kitchen ... and bring their personal problems to the forefront. These chefs have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses keep them from reaching their full potential.

Enter co-hosts, judges, and executive producers Martha Stewart and José Andrés, who guide the chefs through culinary challenges and crown each week's MVC (Most Valuable Chef).

Read on to learn more about when to expect the next episode.

Yes! Episode 6 of Yes, Chef!, “Sweet Revenge," premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, June 2, 2025.

Episode 6 of Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Who's still competing on Yes, Chef!?

Zain Ismail, Lee Frank, Emily Brubaker, and Ronny Miranda in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

The seven remaining chefs competing in Yes, Chef! Season 1 are:

Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

In Episode 5, Chef Katsuji Tanabe of Raleigh, North Carolina, exited from the program for personal reasons, and Chef Peter Richardson of Islip Terrace, New York, was eliminated by episode’s end after his deviled eggs did not impress the judges due to their bland flavor and incorrect texture. Already stressed, Chef Peter was extremely disappointed in his performance and ended up accidentally breaking his hand.

For more details about these talented chefs, read their full bios in our competitor breakdown on NBC Insider.

