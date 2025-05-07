Amy Poehler & Parks and Recreation's Mike Schur Reunite For New Peacock Comedy Series

The show will follow a group of female archaeologists caught up in an international conspiracy.

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks & Recreation co-creator Mike Schur (The Good Place) for a brand-new comedy series on Peacock entitled Dig, about a group of women on an excavation that goes wildly off the rails. Can you dig it?!

How to Watch Watch every episode of Parks and Recreation on Peacock.

RELATED: Amy Poehler's Galentine's Day Message Would Get Leslie Knope's Vote

Amy Poehler lines up new comedy series with Parks & Recreation co-creator

Amy Poehler attends the premiere of The Four Seasons at Directors Guild Of America on April 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Excavations by Kate Myers. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images; HarperVia

Based on Kate Myers' bestselling novel Excavations (HarperCollins, 2023), the show will follow a group of four female archaeologists at a wildly different crossroads in their respective lives. While unearthing a site in Greece, the team unexpectedly discovers a long-buried secret that could rewrite history as we know it, kicking off a high-stakes international conspiracy.

"I studied archaeology in college and after graduation had zero career plans so I spent a few months on a dig in Greece, not dissimilar to the one in the book — on a mountain, an Olympic-related site," Myers told MomTrends in a 2023 interview. "Free trip to Greece with the university in exchange for free labor, I was in! It’s a great setting for drama, obviously all the excitement around finding something exciting, but on a more day-to-day level, it’s a workplace like anywhere else with all the kooky colleagues and bad bosses."

Poehler named the book as one of her favorite 2024 reads while appearing as a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers last summer, stating: "It's about women descending on an archeological dig site. I love the idea of digging things up, things being buried. But I always want to know, if you watch TikTok and you see things being uncovered: Did they just put it there?"

In addition to starring, Poehler will co-write the pilot episode with Schur. Both have overall creative deals with Universal Television and serve as executive producers on Dig alongside Morgan Sackett (Hacks, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation), Dave Becky (Loot, Russian Doll, Insecure), David Miner (Hacks, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock), Sharon Jackson (Life & Beth), Kate Arend (Russian Doll), and Jordan Grief (Lucy and Desi), and series writer J.J. Philbin (Only Murders in the Building, Single Parents). Excavations author Kate Myers is a co-executive producer.

RELATED: Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Fan-Cast the Stars Who'd Voice Their Inside Out 2 Emotions

When will Dig premiere on Peacock? Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the new series, though it has already received a series pick-up from the streamer.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

All seven seasons of Parks & Recreation are now streaming on Peacock.