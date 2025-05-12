Amy Poehler and Michelle Obama Look So Strong Trying the 11 Push-Up Challenge

Amy Poehler Tries to Make Seth Cry, Shows Off Her Cher Moonstruck Impersonation and More

The SNL alum got the former First Lady to work out for a new podcast episode.

Every woman should be able to do 11 push-ups, per a recent viral video — including former first ladies and former SNL cast members/current podcast hosts.

On May 12, Amy Poehler posted a nine-second TikTok video in which she and Michelle Obama are on the floor alongside each other doing push-ups. You can barely see their faces, but the caption, "Michelle 4-Eva #goodhangwithamypoehler #obama," seems to confirm that the Becoming author is the latest guest on Poehler's new podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

"Every woman should be able to do 11 push-ups"

Poehler's push-up video is soundtracked by audio from an episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast, an advice show from self-help guru and motivational speaker Mel Robbins, featuring Dr. Vonda Wright.

Wright is an orthopedic surgeon and "Longevity Expert," and she has developed a workout routine that she says every woman should do each week, including walking, lifting, balance work, and pushups. According to Wright, she believes that every woman should be able to do 11 push-ups — on your toes, not on your knees — so that's presumably what Obama and Poehler are doing in this clip.

They only manage to do about five before the video ends, but 11 is not too far off! Watch their attempt below.

Michelle Obama is headed to Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Good Hang with Amy Poehler is a weekly podcast where the SNL alum hangs out with various celebrity friends, but there's a small, delightful twist. Before she sits down with her actual guest, she talks with people who know the guest possibly even better than she does and they give tips on what to ask. It's like talking behind her friend's back, but in a good way.

For her first episode with Tina Fey, Poehler talked to Seth Meyers, Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen and Zarna Garg, and for Martin Short, she talked to Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Colin Jost.

Obama is a slightly different kind of guest, since she's more of a public figure than an entertainer. So is it too late to hope Poehler brought on Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, and Malia Obama to gush about Michelle Obama?

Leslie Knope would be thrilled — though at this point, neither Knope nor Poehler is a stranger to the Obamas. Poehler and the former First Lady have worked together several times in the past, and Obama appeared on Parks and Recreation in Season 5.

Amy Poehler attends the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Brunch on October 20, 2024 in Newport Beach, California; Michelle Obama on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 10, Episode 124. Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images/Newport Beach Film Festival; Todd Owyoung/NBC

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Mike Shur for new comedy Dig

Speaking of Leslie Knope, Poehler is returning to NBCU alongside Parks and Recreation executive producer Mike Schur for a new show on Peacock that sounds unlike anything either of them has done before.

The show is called Dig, and it's based on the 2023 book Excavations, by Kate Myers. Here's the logline, per NBC: "Four women working at an archeological dig in Greece are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy."

Poehler will star and executive produce the series, and will co-write the pilot with Schur. J.J. Philbin (Only Murders in the Building) will also write and executive produce. Author Myers is a co-executive producer.

Dig is currently in pre-production, but you can listen to Good Hang with Amy Poehler anywhere you get your podcasts.