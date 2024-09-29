Maya Rudolph and Dana Carvey Were Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in SNL's Cold Open

On September 28, Saturday Night Live's Season 50 premiere ended the speculation on who'd be playing some of the biggest names of the 2024 presidential election. Not only did Maya Rudolph make her teased return as Vice President Kamala Harris — an appearance officially confirmed in this week's promos with Host Jean Smart and Musical Guest Jelly Roll — the "Harris and Trump Rallies" cold open brought back fellow SNL alums Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden and Andy Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan also made his SNL debut with his impression of Minnesota governor and Harris running mate Tim Walz — while the show kept the role of J.D. Vance in-house with Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang playing him.

Meanwhile, James Austin Johnson was back with his Donald Trump impression in a sketch that found ABC anchor David Muir (Andrew Dismukes) broadcasting from both Harris and Trump's live rallies "in the interest of fairness."

SNL's cold open debuted Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz; Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff

SNL Season 50 wasted no time serving up Rudolph's Harris, as she took to the fake podium just 40 seconds into the premiere. "Well, look who fell out of that coconut tree," a radiant Rudolph's Harris told the crowd, adding that she was "so I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I'm in, which I will just refer to as Wisconsin-Pennsylva-Georgia."

She was soon introducing vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan).

Maya Harris as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz during the "Campaign" cold open on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"When Kamala Harris called me and asked me to be her vice president, I said, 'yeah,'" Gaffigan's Walz said. "This is personal for me. I love this country. And, as a former teacher, I need the money."

"This suit is from Costco. It's a Kirkland brand," he added, revealing the label. "They make great dog food!"

Next up was the surprise return of Andy Samberg as Harris's husband Doug Emhoff, previously portrayed by Martin Short. "Guys, how amazing is Kamala? I mean, look at her," he said adoringly. "I feel like I've been one of those movies where Seth Rogen dates Charlize Theron. I mean, how did I get this woman?"

Maya Harris as Kamala Harris and Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff during the "Campaign" cold open on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Dana Carvey's surprise return to SNL to play Joe Biden

An SNL cast member for 1986-1993, master impressionist Dana Carvey made his first return to SNL to take on the role of President Joe Biden. It was Carvey's first appearance on the show since a Season 41 cameo in 2016.

Maya Harris as Kamala Harris and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden during the "Campaign" cold open on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

After cutting to Trump's rally — which showed him pleading for attendees to stay while standing behind bulletproof glass (as the former president has been doing following the July attempt on his life at a rally) — and introducing us to Yang's Vance, Carvey unveiled his Biden, which was well-received by the live audience.

Watch the Saturday Night Live's premiere's "Harris and Trump rallies" cold open above