Maya Rudolph and Alec Baldwin Faced Off in SNL's Fox News Interview Cold Open

The 30 Rock star played Bret Baier in a parody of Kamala Harris's interview — intercut with Trump's own viral moment from last week.

2024 presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both had big headline-making moments on the campaign trail the week of October 15 — and each were parodied in Saturday Night Live's cold open at the top of Michael Keaton's episode. In lieu of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, the sketch featured a new surprise: Alec Baldwin's return to SNL as Fox News host Bret Baier, sitting down with Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris after their viral October 16 interview on the network.

"Good evening, I'm Bret Baier — and to clear the air, yes, I do look like someone made a businessman in Minecraft," Baldwin's Baier told the camera before welcoming Harris.

"The pleasure is neither of ours," Rudolph's Harris told him. Baier proceeded to ask Harris seemingly loaded questions, frequently interrupting her before probing her about her experience with immigration-related issues.

"I am the only candidate who has prosecuted transnational criminal organizations," Rudolph's Harris told him. "I brought down the Sinaloa cartel. I brought down the Guadalajara cartel. If I was in Breaking Bad, it would have ended in three episodes."

Alec Baldwin's Bret Baeir can't stop interrupting Harris on SNL

As the candidate made her points, she'd turn to the camera in what Baeir called out as attempts to create a social media moment. "Hundreds of Republicans have endorsed me, because in da clerb, we all fam," she said, pivoting in her seat to film a TikTok.

In a nod to a real back-and-forth in which Harris accused Baeir of showing the "wrong clip" of Trump to Harris during their interview (Baeir later said the selected clip was "a mistake"), he showed several videos — including one of Dana Carvey's Joe Biden saying, "Four years ago, it was amazing. It was the guy you wanted! But now they got this girl, and people are going, 'what's she doing here?' Come on."

"You and I both know he is talking about the new Joker movie with Lady Gaga," Harris clarified.

James Austin Johnson reenact's Donald Trump's all-music town hall

Harris's contentious interview was intercut with James Austin Johnson reenacting Donald Trump's also-viral Oaks, Pennsylvania town hall that same week: After declaring he wouldn't answer further questions, the Republican candidate swayed to music onstage for almost 40 minutes ("Weekend Update" later showed several of the real clips, with Colin Jost deeming it "really special").

I've been investigated more than Alphonse Capone, who famously did nothing wrong," Johnson's Trump told the moderator (Ego Nwodim). "Scarface. Al Pacino."

The cold open also saw Marcello Hernández impersonating the man who asked Trump about January 6 during a televised Univision town hall, during which the former president deemed the Capitol riot a "day of love."

"Love and peace, it was basically Woodstock," Johnson's Trump elaborated. "No one died, except for the few that did. And so now that I got your vote, let's dance!"

"Does he not listen to the lyrics?" a confused Harris asked Baeir as they watched Trump wave his arms to "It's Raining Men."

