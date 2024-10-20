Watch Micheal Keaton's SNL Monologue and Sketches from October 19, 2024

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor was joined by Mikey Day and Andy Samberg dressed in striped suits and green wigs.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton hosted Saturday Night Live on October 19, his fourth turn on the Studio 8H stage. The night's sketches included a Halloween sequel to Adam Driver's chocolate Santa sketch from Season 49, a new Please Don't Destroy short, and a cold open that saw the return of Alec Baldwin (who still holds the record for hosting SNL the most).

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

In two bits of show synchronicity, Keaton's SNL debut back in 1982 was also a Halloween episode — apropos for someone best known for playing a pair of very different characters who both dwell in the shadows — and his 2015 monologue was a tribute to both Batman and Beetlejuice. In a callback to the latter, cast member Mikey Day and alum Andy Samberg both joined Keaton onstage in full striped-suit cosplay to showcase their talent for embodying "the ghost with the most."

"Don't you normally play Doug Emhoff in the cold opens?" Keaton asked Samberg.

"Yeah, the writers couldn't jam him in this week," Samberg explained, slipping back into Beetlejuice to add, "So here we find ourselves!" The pair did eventually cajole the actor into joining in, and it was satisfying.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph and Alec Baldwin Faced Off in SNL's Fox News Interview Cold Open

Watch all of Micheal Keaton's Saturday Night Live sketches from October 19, 2024 below.

Michael Keaton attends the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' New York Photo Call on August 17, 2024. Photo: Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Fox News Kamala Harris Interview cold open

Fox News Kamala Harris Interview Cold Open

Alec Baldwin joined Maya Rudolph as Fox News host Bret Baier in a parody of the Democratic presidential candidate's viral October 16 interview on the network — in which Rudolph's Harris kept teeing up moments made for social media.

The interview was intercut with James Austin Johnson reenacting Donald Trump's also-viral town hall that same week, in which the Republican candidate announced he was finished taking questions and went on to dance to music onstage for more than 30 minutes.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Just Reviewed Maya Rudolph's SNL Impression from Season 50

Micheal Keaton's monologue

Watch above.

Who else wants to hear more about Keaton's time as a P.A. on Mister Rogers?(!)

Shop TV: Halloween Cookies

Shop TV: Halloween Cookies

Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day brought back their peppy home shopping network hosts to welcome yet another purveyor of accidentally obscene treats (Keaton).

Forbidden Romance

Forbidden Romance

Set in the 1950s, a white couple (Heidi Gardner and Michael Keaton) meet with a Black family (Kenan Thompson and Devon Walker) to discuss their kids' (Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes) interracial relationship. This leads to Dismukes performing a ukelele cover of Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" in the most capable-yet-cringe way possible, teasing out the most problematic lyrics.

Please Don't Destroy - Skydiving

Please Don't Destroy - Skydiving

While PDD boys John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall have been busy writing on sketches behind the scenes this season, they returned in this hilarious short that lives out every fear one could have about skydiving.

TikTok

TikTok

If you've ever scrolled a For You Page, you likely recognize some of the figures parodied in this pretaped short that's filmed in the P.O.V. of someone's phone screen.

RELATED: How to Request Saturday Night Live Standby Tickets

Horror Choreographer

Horror Choreographer

Speaking of TikToks, the multiple videos of people in Michael Myers masks werkin' it were a clear inspiration for this sketch about a passionate actor (Mikey Day) and his even more passionate choreographer (Michael Keaton).

RELATED: Watch "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che

Uber Game Show

Uber Game Show

This definitely isn't Cash Cab.

Tableside

Tableside

A family dinner draws one father (Michael Keaton) into a nostalgic reverie as their waitress whips up some guac.