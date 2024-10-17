Micheal Keaton's Last SNL Monologue Was a Perfect Beetlejuice & Batman Tribute

Revisit the 2015 homage ahead of the actor hosting Saturday Night Live for his fourth time on October 19, 2024.

On the heels of reviving his role as "the ghost with the most" in the hit Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel, Michael Keaton is set to return to the Saturday Night Live as the October 19 Host. It's a bit of a full-circle moment for the actor, as the soon to be four-time SNL Host's first turn on October 30, 1982, was also a Halloween episode.

Keaton's subsequently hosted on November 14, 1992, and most recently on April 4, 2015. And his 2015 monologue paid tribute to Keaton's two most iconic roles: Batman and Beetlejuice, of course.

After updating the audience on a few big life events that transpired since his last time in Studio 8H, Keaton was interrupted by Season 40 cast members Taran Killam and Bobby Moynihan, who immediately 'fessed up to being Keaton superfans.

Taran Killam as Delia Deetz and Bobby Moynihan as Otho during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on April 4, 2015. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Asking Keaton for a favor, Killam and Moynihan soon broke into an original song, with Killam belting how "his whole world was set ablaze" when he saw Batman.

"Will you play Batman with us, Michael Keaton? Come on, put on the suit, we'll be the villains that you've beaten," sang the duo.

Moynihan's verse was about his love for Beetlejuice, and how he "was an awkward teen, had trouble fitting in. I saw man up on the screen, and I was a weirdo just like him. You were the ghost with the most... now you're the host with the most." As Killam joined in, they pleaded for Keaton to "play Beetlejuice" with them.

The musical number couldn't convince Keaton to reprise his roles —but unbeknownst to him, he'd already become a part of their plan. Killam rolled tape on a surprise video starring Moynihan as the Penguin and Killam as the Joker, which cut to a clip of Keaton sitting on a couch backstage reading through his lines...with a Batman suit crudely superimposed onto him.

SNL went full Beetlejuice for Michael Keaton's 2015 monologue

Moynihan's Beetlejuice dreams came true in the next scene, which featured Killam dressed as Catherine O'Hara's Delia Deetz and Moynihan as Otho from the original 1988 film.

The two summon the mischievous ghost, which is just Keaton being secretly recorded backstage again as Beetlejuice's hair and striped suit are digitally placed on him.

Vanessa Bayer, Beck Bennett, Taran Killam, Michael Keaton, Bobby Moynihan, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Kate McKinnon during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on April 4, 2015. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Back onstage, Keaton held strong — but when the rest of the cast joined in as a backing chorus, he finally relented. Looking into the camera, he delivered a gravelly "I'm Batman," followed by Beetlejuice's classic catchphrase, "It's showtime!"

How many times has Michael Keaton hosted SNL? Three times. October 30, 1982, November 14, 1992, and most recently on April 4, 2015.

Keaton hosts SNL again on October 19

