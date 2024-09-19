Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 50: Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan

SNL's 50th season welcomes ultra-talented artists and bands to the Studio 8H stage, from Jelly Roll to Chappell Roan and Stevie Nicks.

Since Saturday Night Live's debut in 1975, the sketch show has not only featured A-list celebrity Hosts, but also a wide-ranging variety of Musical Guests.

This season, premiering on September 28 with Host Jean Smart and Musical Guest Jelly Roll, is no exception. The show has announced a mix of returning Musical Guests (and in one case, a previous Host) and some of the biggest new stars in music, including the "Save Me" singer as well as platinum-charting singer-songwriter Chappell Roan.

Another artist, the legendary Stevie Nicks, will be returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 40 years on October 12 with Season 49 Musical Guest Ariana Grande hosting in what's sure to be an incredible episode.

Below, a frequently-updated roundup of every single Musical Guest from SNL Season 50 — and check out the SNL lineup of Hosts for this fall.

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 4, 2024; Chappell Roan attends the 2024 Video Music Awards on September 11, 2024; Stevie Nicks poses in the press room during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 29, 2019. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Every SNL Season 50 Musical Guest for 2024-2025

September 28: Jelly Roll

Host: Jean Smart

Jelly Roll performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Nashville native Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) has come a long way since selling mixtapes out of his car back in 2003. The "Get By" singer is one of the most popular country rockers performing today, and now he's about to make his SNL debut.

"The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have," the Grammy-nominated artist posted on Instagram following the news. "Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good."

October 5: Coldplay

Host: Nate Bargatze

Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, and Will Champion of Coldplay attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Coldplay are about to make some Moon Music on SNL, as the British rock group will return to Studio 8H for their eighth time performing on the show.

They made their SNL debut on the April 7, 2001 episode hosted by Alec Baldwin. Their most recent appearance was February 4, 2023, on the episode hosted by Pedro Pascal. Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting their latest episode, which will air the day after their newest album, Moon Music, is released.

October 12: Stevie Nicks

Host: Ariana Grande

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN

Grab your tambourine and get ready to twirl as Bella Donna herself, Stevie Nicks, returns to SNL.

It has been more than 40 years since the singer and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman last enchanted SNL viewers. As Musical Guest on December 10, 1983, she performed "Stand Back" and "Nightbird" from her second solo album, The Wild Heart, and who knows what kind of magical spell she'll cast this time around. Sounds like the perfect time to make a return visit to Stevie Nicks' Fajita Roundup.

We'll also have to see whether musical impression genius Grande tries her hand at Stevie Nicks.

October 19: Billie Eilish

Host: Michael Keaton

Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Grammy and Academy Award winner Billie Eilish is no stranger to the SNL stage. The "Birds of a Feather" singer has previously appeared on the sketch show three times: As Musical Guest on September 28, 2019 and December 16, 2023 — and she pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on the December 11, 2021 episode.

Fourth-time Host and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton stars in the October 19 installment.

November 2: Chappell Roan

Host: John Mulaney

Chappell Roan performs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1992 on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Pop star Chappell Roan set the stage ablaze at the VMAs on September 11, and now the breakout singer-songwriter of hits like "Good Luck, Babe!" and "HOT TO GO!" is about to make her first appearance on SNL.

The "Midwest Princess" will be Musical Guest on the November 2 episode hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney.