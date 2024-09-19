Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 50: Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan
SNL's 50th season welcomes ultra-talented artists and bands to the Studio 8H stage, from Jelly Roll to Chappell Roan and Stevie Nicks.
Since Saturday Night Live's debut in 1975, the sketch show has not only featured A-list celebrity Hosts, but also a wide-ranging variety of Musical Guests.
This season, premiering on September 28 with Host Jean Smart and Musical Guest Jelly Roll, is no exception. The show has announced a mix of returning Musical Guests (and in one case, a previous Host) and some of the biggest new stars in music, including the "Save Me" singer as well as platinum-charting singer-songwriter Chappell Roan.
Another artist, the legendary Stevie Nicks, will be returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 40 years on October 12 with Season 49 Musical Guest Ariana Grande hosting in what's sure to be an incredible episode.
Below, a frequently-updated roundup of every single Musical Guest from SNL Season 50 — and check out the SNL lineup of Hosts for this fall.
RELATED: Why the First SNL Cast Were Called The Not Ready for Prime Time Players
Every SNL Season 50 Musical Guest for 2024-2025
September 28: Jelly Roll
Host: Jean Smart
Nashville native Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) has come a long way since selling mixtapes out of his car back in 2003. The "Get By" singer is one of the most popular country rockers performing today, and now he's about to make his SNL debut.
"The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have," the Grammy-nominated artist posted on Instagram following the news. "Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good."
RELATED: Jelly Roll's Soulful Take on Hootie & the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry" Will Bring You to Tears
October 5: Coldplay
Host: Nate Bargatze
Coldplay are about to make some Moon Music on SNL, as the British rock group will return to Studio 8H for their eighth time performing on the show.
They made their SNL debut on the April 7, 2001 episode hosted by Alec Baldwin. Their most recent appearance was February 4, 2023, on the episode hosted by Pedro Pascal. Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting their latest episode, which will air the day after their newest album, Moon Music, is released.
October 12: Stevie Nicks
Host: Ariana Grande
Grab your tambourine and get ready to twirl as Bella Donna herself, Stevie Nicks, returns to SNL.
It has been more than 40 years since the singer and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman last enchanted SNL viewers. As Musical Guest on December 10, 1983, she performed "Stand Back" and "Nightbird" from her second solo album, The Wild Heart, and who knows what kind of magical spell she'll cast this time around. Sounds like the perfect time to make a return visit to Stevie Nicks' Fajita Roundup.
We'll also have to see whether musical impression genius Grande tries her hand at Stevie Nicks.
October 19: Billie Eilish
Host: Michael Keaton
Grammy and Academy Award winner Billie Eilish is no stranger to the SNL stage. The "Birds of a Feather" singer has previously appeared on the sketch show three times: As Musical Guest on September 28, 2019 and December 16, 2023 — and she pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on the December 11, 2021 episode.
Fourth-time Host and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton stars in the October 19 installment.
November 2: Chappell Roan
Host: John Mulaney
Pop star Chappell Roan set the stage ablaze at the VMAs on September 11, and now the breakout singer-songwriter of hits like "Good Luck, Babe!" and "HOT TO GO!" is about to make her first appearance on SNL.
RELATED: John Mulaney's "Diner Lobster" SNL Sketch Is a Genius Les Misérables Parody
The "Midwest Princess" will be Musical Guest on the November 2 episode hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney.