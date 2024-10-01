MGK & Jelly Roll's Voices Are a Sacred Combo in Emotional "Lonely Road" Performance

Kate McKinnon on Spending 12 Years on Her Debut Novel and Running a Resort for Geese (Extended)

The singers took the ballad from Jelly Roll's upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, all the way to Jimmy Fallon's desk.

It's been a busy week for Jelly Roll. On Friday, September 27, the "Son of a Sinner" singer played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. The next night, he headlined the Global Citizen Festival and was also the Musical Guest on the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live. And on Monday, September 30 he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Jelly Roll performed "Lonely Road" on The Tonight Show, a track from his upcoming Beautifully Broken album. Joined by MGK and Barker, the ballad is an emotional new take on John Denver's classic 1971 country tune, "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Watch the heartfelt performance above.

RELATED: See Why Jelly Roll Moved People to Tears Singing Toby Keith's "My List"

Jelly Roll & mgk perform with Travis Barker on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 30, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jelly Roll, MGK & Travis Barker take the "Lonely Road" to Jimmy Fallon's desk

During the rousing live collaboration between Jelly Roll and MGK, the duo left the stage where bands perform and casually strolled over to Jimmy Fallon's desk, where they continued singing the confessional lyrics — eventually returning to where Barker played percussion on a trash can to close out their powerful production.

Before the "Lonely Road" performance, Jelly Roll sat down with Fallon to talk about his epic weekend, including how being the SNL Musical Guest wasn't the most nerve-wracking part for him at SNL — it was acting in the cut-for-time "Blonde Dragon People" sketch.

"I was more nervous for the sketch, obviously, because I'm already... I'm a fish out of water in the music business," he told The Tonight Show Host. "I'm a double fish out of water when I was there [at SNL]. I was like, 'Oh, man, I'm just whaled out.' It was fun. It was a really good time."

RELATED: SNL's Cut-for-Time House of the Dragon Parody Costars Jelly Roll and Andy Samberg

Jelly Roll performs with Travis Barker and mgk on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 30, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When Fallon asked about working with MGK, Jelly Roll said he is "one of the greatest guys" — and remarkably, they've gone from feud to friendship.

"I just love him to death. We've known each other a long time, and we started on rocky roads and made amends," he explained. "Now we're just... we're just taking over the world together. It's so fun to do it. Life's not always about what you do. It's about who you do it with, and I'm getting to do the coolest thing in life with some of the coolest people, man. It's awesome."