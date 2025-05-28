Jimmy Fallon Sounds Exactly Like Neil Young Singing "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced Talk The Last of Us Season 2 Ending

Remember when legendary singer/songwriter Neil Young went on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and sang a cover of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme song? No? Well, it didn't actually happen, but it also kind of did. Fallon's Neil Young impression is that good.

Below, you can watch Fallon transform the iconic sitcom theme into something that actually sounds like Neil Young would sing.

Jimmy Fallon has performed as Neil Young multiple times

Fallon has sang in the style of the Canadian folk legend several times over the years over the years, on both Late Night and The Tonight Show. The faux Neil Young has performed "Whip My Hair," "Double Rainbow," "Pants on the Ground," and even Ariana DeBose's viral rap performance from the 2023 BAFTAs in which "Angela Bassett did the thing."

Fallon has also played Young alongside other artists, including Bruce Springsteen and Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Watch the Youngified Fresh Prince theme below.

Neil Young is a fan of Jimmy Fallon's impression — and joined on "Two Neil Youngs on a Tree Stump"

In 2014, Young was a guest on The Tonight Show and confirmed that he'd been watching.

"When I looked at that, I thought, what colorist did I have when I did that?" the gray-haired singer joked of Fallon's brown wig.

A year later, Young joined Fallon onstage for a major moment in The Tonight Show history. Together, they sang "Old Man," one of Young's biggest hits from 1972. It was a completely serious performance that proved just how spot on the impression really is, but it luckily wasn't the end of the bit.

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 2, Episode 90 on February 3, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

In 2016, Young joined Fallon onstage again. They sat on a rotating tree stump to sing the aptly-titled "Two Neil Youngs On a Tree Stump," which may have the exact same melody as "Old Man," but is unexpectedly poignant for such a silly song.

Two Neil Youngs on a tree stump

Where did the other Neil come from?

Came from the future back to the past

To warn your ass

The living tree

Became the giving tree

Become one with nature

Become two of me



We’re two Neil Youngs Sittin’ on a tree stump

Used to be a tree trunk

But look at what we’ve done

Said the father to the son

The leaves on the trees had to leave and the air that we breathe is gone

What does it mean? We don’t know, don’t ask us

We’re both stumped

Fallon's musical impressions are endless

Of course, the Saturday Night Live alum has a bunch of impressions under his belt, and the best ones are musical. He also does great sendups of Aaron Neville, Springsteen, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, James Taylor, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jim Morrison, Elton John, and obviously, Barry Gibb. He's also played Barry Gibb on SNL seven times since "The Barry Gibb Talk Show" made its debut in 2003.

