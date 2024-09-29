SNL's Cut-for-Time House of the Dragon Parody Costars Jelly Roll and Andy Samberg

Anyone who's struggled to remember the show's details after a long hiatus will relate to "Blonde Dragon People."

House of the Dragon was parodied in a cut-for-time Saturday Night Live sketch from Host Jean Smart's September 28 premiere, which also featured Musical Guest Jelly Roll and cast alum Andy Samberg. Notably, it was also one of the first appearances for one of SNL's new cast members, Jane Wickline.

Whether you're a fan of the Game of Thrones prequel or not, anyone who's waited upwards of two years for a beloved show to return — only to find yourself struggling to remember plot points and characters from the previous season — can relate to the viewers at this watch party (Season 50 performers Wickline, Heidi Gardner, Andrew Dismukes, and Devon Walker).

"Don't worry, I'm sure there'll be a recap," Dismukes' character says, as said recap proceeds to stump them with characters and locations that all seem to end in "-agos" or "-agon." They're equally flummoxed by whatever is said by a mumbling character in an eye patch (an ostensible satire of House of the Dragon's Prince Aemond Targaryen).

Jean Smart during her monologue on Saturday Night Live Season50 Episode 1 on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Jelly Roll and Andy Samberg crash SNL's "Blonde Dragon People" sketch

"Wait, are these all new characters, or are they just, like, aging weirdly over the past couple of years?" Walker's character asks his friends.

"I mean, I definitely remember the child queen. What happened to her," wonders Wickline's character. As it turns out, she's been aged way, way up — now played by Jean Smart. And her scene introduces a new, puzzling part of the franchise's mythology.

Soon after we meet a blonde-wigged canine named "Dogamos," two new figures enter the scene: Characters played by an elf-eared Samberg and shaggy-haired Jelly Roll.

"A red sun rises. Blood has been spilled this night. It is I, Legolas," Samberg's character exposits.

"And it is I, Samwise Gamgee," Jelly Roll chimes in.

"And we have come to save Aragorn from the clutches of Saruman before he's dragged into the fires of Mordor," Legolas adds, before Kenan Thompson's character points out that they've accidentally wandered in from Lord of the Rings.

Jelly Roll was the Musical Guest for SNL's season premiere, performing new tracks "Winning Streak" and "Liar" from the forthcoming album Beautifully Broken. Samberg, who paid an in-studio visit to his friend Seth Meyers on September 26, stayed in 30 Rock this week to cameo as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during the premiere's cold open.

Watch "Blonde Dragon People" from Season 50, Episode 1 above, and stream every season of SNL on Peacock anytime.