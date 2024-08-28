See Why Jelly Roll Moved People to Tears Singing Toby Keith's "My List"

Jelly Roll's song choice during NBC's Toby Keith tribute special, Toby Keith: American Icon, was deeply emotional.

Taking the stage in the second half of the show, the singer dedicated his performance to Keith's family. "Toby inspired me to be a better American, a better human, a better songwriter, and with songs like this most importantly, he inspired me to be a better father," the "Save Me" singer told the crowd.

As Jelly Roll sang "My List," the screen behind him showed pictures of Keith with his kids and wife Tricia Lucus when they were all much younger, and this combination made multiple audience members cry, as well as some in Keith's family.

RELATED: Jelly Roll's Soulful Take on Hootie & the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry" Will Bring You to Tears

About "My List" by Toby Keith

The song is structured as the singer's "list" of things to get done, and as he goes through the items, he reflects on which ones are important, and which are not. "Wouldn't change the course of fate, Cutting the grass just had to wait, 'Cause I've got more important things, Like pushin' my kid on the backyard swing," he says, deciding to put faith and family first.

"My List" was released in December 2001 and eventually reached the top of the country charts. The music video is about a firefighter and family man and references the events of September 11, 2001. Keith himself makes an appearance in a firefighter outfit as well. Prior to its release, Keith performed the song on an episode of the TV series Touched by an Angel.

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024; Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images; Erika Goldring/WireImage

RELATED: Jelly Roll & Machine Gun Kelly Spent 2 Years on Amazing John Denver-Inspired Duet

Toby Keith's dedication to service men and women

Throughout his career, Keith's own "list" prioritized performing for the troops. He played more than 280 USO shows across 18 countries, visiting 132 military bases and locations to entertain more than 250,000 service men and women. He also made more visits to active combat zones than the past four U.S. Presidents combined!

Toby Keith: American Icon will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The special will honor the country superstar's legacy with performances from his peers.