Jelly Roll turned in an incredible performance of the 90s classic during a June appearance with Howard Stern.

Jelly Roll's Soulful Take on Hootie & the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry" Will Bring You to Tears

Ever the killer of a live performance, country-rock titan Jelly Roll transformed Hootie & the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry" into an emotional tour de force during a June 2024 appearance.

Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame with hits like "Save Me" and "Son of a Sinner," and, whether tackling an original hit or reimagining a beloved track, his star just continues to rise.

In addition to having graced The Voice Season 25n with a guest performance of his hit "I Am Not Okay," Jelly Roll is among the lineup of country stars honoring the late Toby Keith for NBC's two-hour memorial special Toby Keith: American Icon.

Jelly's Howard Stern performance is a shining testament to his star power. Watch Jelly Roll's performance of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry" here.

Jelly Roll's "Let Her Cry"

Jelly Roll has mastered the art of serving equal parts heart and high energy within each live performance.

Directly following his dance-inducing rendition of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" on a June 2024 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jelly Roll slowed down the beat to pivot to a velvety smooth performance of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry."

From the first note of "Let Her Cry," Jelly Roll tantalized listeners with his rich, soul-stirring voice, delivering each line with delicate sincerity. But his twist on the Hootie & the Blowfish hit was less of a cover and more reinvention as he infused the track with raw emotion.

Jelly Roll performs during 107.5 The River's River on the Rooftop at Skydeck on Broadway on June 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During one of the song's powerful guitar breaks, Jelly Roll gave listeners a heartwarming message. "If you're out there listening to the sound of my voice this morning, I just want you to know it's going to be OK, baby. Y'all know what I'm talking about!" Jelly Roll exclaimed while beaming ear to ear. "It is a beautiful Wednesday, and it is going to be all right."

His trademark rasp perfectly complimented the emotional lyrics of "Let Her Cry" and allowed Jelly Roll to prove he can tug at hearts as effortlessly as he can get fans dancing.

What to know about "Let Her Cry"

"Let Her Cry" is one of the many hits written by the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. The track was written by the band's drummer Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, lead singer Darius Rucker, bassist Dean Felber, and guitarist Mark Bryan.

Along with their hit "Hold My Hand," the track helped catapult Hootie & the Blowfish to international acclaim after they released it as the second single from their debut 1994 album, Cracked Rear View. The single peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 35 weeks on the chart.

Hootie & the Blowfish's melancholic ballad won a 1996 Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and helped them secure a second Grammy for Best New Artist.