All About NBC's Two-Hour Special, Toby Keith: American Icon

Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

The late Toby Keith will be honored in a televised music event featuring Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, and more.

Country's best and brightest will gather for a star-studded concert to honor best-selling artist Toby Keith, who passed away in February 2024 from stomach cancer. Toby Keith: American Icon will have something for country fans of all stripes, so read on for details on performers and how to watch.

When and where to watch Toby Keith: American Icon

The two-hour concert special will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will be filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. If you'd like to attend in person, tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on June 28, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, a no-cost home for families of ill children, and Vanderbilt's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

Toby Keith performs onstage for the BMI Icon Award during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 8, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, and more

Some of the confirmed acts performing include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, The War And Treaty, and Lainey Wilson.

RELATED: Toby Keith & Blake Shelton's Voices Are Country Magic Together on 2018 Live Duet

Toby Keith's legacy

After a three-decade career and over 20 albums, Keith left behind an enormous catalogue of hits. He was also an inspiration to a younger generation of country artists, including former The Voice Coach Blake Shelton, who penned a heartfelt tribute to his late friend in the wake of his passing.

''Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you, brother, for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith,'' he poignantly wrote on his Instagram Story.

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Shelton was on hand the year prior to present his hero with the first ever Country Music Icon Award, which Keith humbly accepted, saying, "I bet y'all never thought you'd see me in skinny jeans. I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. He's been riding shotgun with me for a little while. I want to thank my beautiful families here."

''All the great musicians that have played on these albums in the studios, they've poured their heart and soul into what I do. And most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do," he added. That spirit will certainly be honored in the upcoming special.

RELATED: Revisit Toby Keith's Gritty, Powerful Final TV Performance at the 2023 PCCAs