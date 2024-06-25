Carrie Underwood's "Amazing Grace" Cover Shows the Most Delicate Part of Her Voice

As it turns out, Susan Boyle isn't the only singer who can elevate classic gospel songs. Carrie Underwood has entered the chat.

The singer behind NBC's Sunday Night Football theme is also a major fan of Christian music, as she proved with the release of her 2021 album, My Savior. That LP features Underwood's delicate take on "Amazing Grace," which is essential listening for fans of the track.

"Gospel music shaped me as an artist because those were the first things I sang and it was just a great foundation," Underwood said, according to Taste of Country. "We had our little church; my first one probably would have been very tiny, wooden pews, and that was the first time I probably sang as well, was in church."

Of course, due to the popularity of the hymn, Underwood isn't the only artist to offer their own version to fans. From America's Got Talent impromptu contestant Maddie Baez shocking Judges in 2022 to the aforementioned Boyle including the song on one of her gospel cover albums, "Amazing Grace" can be heard in many different forms — and don't worry, all of them are absolutely incredible. Listen to Underwood's version in the video below.

Here's everything to know about "Amazing Grace"

Let's be honest: "Amazing Grace" is about as timeless as they come, and you don't have to be religious to instantly recognize it, whether in spoken word or song form.

Written in 1772 by English poet and minister John Newton, the hymn became instantly popular in both the spiritual and secular world. Its lyrics, a straightforward tale of salvation, resonate with millions of people.

Today, "Amazing Grace" can be easily adapted to fit any genre, from folk to gospel and everything in between.

Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Amazing Grace" lyrics

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now I'm found

Was blind, but now I see

'Twas grace that taught my heart to fear

And grace, my fears relieved

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed

Through many dangers, toils and snares

We have already come

'Twas grace that brought us safe thus far

And grace will lead us home

When we've been there ten thousand years

Bright shining as the sun

We've no less days to sing God's praise

Than when we first begun

Than when we first begun