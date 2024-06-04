Carrie Underwood Shared Rare Pics of Son Jake on a Mom-Son Date to Six Flags

Football season kicks off in a few months, and fans are already counting down for the return of NBC's Sunday Night Football. Of course, SNF doesn't really begin until you hear Carrie Underwood's famed theme song for the broadcast, known to fans as "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." That tune will no doubt be stuck in fans' heads as they wait for SNF to come back. And while they're humming it to themselves, Underwood's enjoying her summer — starting with a mom-son date to Six Flags with her son Jacob, a.k.a Jake.

Carrie Underwood took her son, Jake, to Six Flags

Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On June 3, the Grammy winner shared to Instagram highlights from an adorable trip to Six Flags with little Jake. Specifically, the two went to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California and seemed to have a lovely time.

"Took the little man to Six Flags Magic Mountain today for some Mom/Jake time!" Underwood captioned her Instagram, showing rare snaps of Jake. "We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day! This season of life flies by way too fast. I'm glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!"

Underwood has two children with her husband, retired hockey pro Mike Fisher: 9-year-old Isaiah Michael and 5-year-old Jacob Bryan.

Underwood told People about motherhood, "I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him [Isaiah], it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.' But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about."