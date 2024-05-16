Which Games Will Be on Sunday Night Football For 2024? Here's the Full Lineup

The NFL schedule is out for 2024, and that means we get a new season of Sunday Night Football.

The full schedule for the 2024 NFL season has arrived, giving fans months to line up their own schedules so they can watch their favorite teams as much as possible. A new football season means many things, of course, from rematches of last year's closest contests to a chance for up-and-coming teams to make their dreams come true. Of course, it also means a new season of Sunday Night Football.

That's right, the top-rated primetime show on television is back for another round of can't-miss NFL action, and now that the full schedule for the season is out, we know exactly which teams we can look forward to watching on Sunday nights. It all begins Sunday, Sept. 8, as Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth return to the broadcasting booth for a rematch of last season's Wild Card showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions.

And things only get more interesting from there.

RELATED: Check out the Full 2024-2025 NFL Schedule

So, which other teams will be feature on SNF this season? The Dallas Cowboys lead the pack with three Sunday night games, while the Lions and Rams will both be back for a second round. Other teams with multiple SNF matchups in 2024 include the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers, all of whom should have very interesting years.

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after catching a touchdown as the time expired to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Check out the Full Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2024

While many of these games are subject to the NFL's flexible scheduling policy, so they're not all set in stone, here's the 2024 SNF schedule as it stands right now.

Sept. 8, 2024: Rams at Lions

Rams at Lions Sept. 15, 2024: Bears at Texans

Bears at Texans Sept. 22, 2024: Chiefs at Falcons

Chiefs at Falcons Sept. 29, 2024: Bills at Ravens

Bills at Ravens Oct. 6, 2024: Cowboys at Steelers

Cowboys at Steelers Oct. 13, 2024: Bengals at Giants

Bengals at Giants Oct. 20, 2024: Jets at Steelers

Jets at Steelers Oct. 27, 2024: Cowboys at 49ers

Cowboys at 49ers Nov. 3, 2024: Jaguars at Eagles

Jaguars at Eagles Nov. 10, 2024: Lions at Texans

Lions at Texans Nov. 17, 2024: Colts at Jets

Colts at Jets Nov. 24, 2024: Eagles at Rams

Eagles at Rams Dec. 1, 2024: 49ers at Bills

49ers at Bills Dec. 8, 2024: Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers at Chiefs Dec. 15, 2024: Packers at Seahawks

Packers at Seahawks Dec. 22, 2024: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Buccaneers at Cowboys Dec. 29, 2024: Dolphins at Browns

Dolphins at Browns Jan. 5, 2025: Teams TBD

As always, Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern after a lead-in from Football Night in America. Games will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock, giving you multiple ways to watch. For more on the 2024 NFL Season, head over to NBC Sports.