Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Which Games Will Be on Sunday Night Football For 2024? Here's the Full Lineup
The NFL schedule is out for 2024, and that means we get a new season of Sunday Night Football.
The full schedule for the 2024 NFL season has arrived, giving fans months to line up their own schedules so they can watch their favorite teams as much as possible. A new football season means many things, of course, from rematches of last year's closest contests to a chance for up-and-coming teams to make their dreams come true. Of course, it also means a new season of Sunday Night Football.
That's right, the top-rated primetime show on television is back for another round of can't-miss NFL action, and now that the full schedule for the season is out, we know exactly which teams we can look forward to watching on Sunday nights. It all begins Sunday, Sept. 8, as Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth return to the broadcasting booth for a rematch of last season's Wild Card showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions.
And things only get more interesting from there.
RELATED: Check out the Full 2024-2025 NFL Schedule
So, which other teams will be feature on SNF this season? The Dallas Cowboys lead the pack with three Sunday night games, while the Lions and Rams will both be back for a second round. Other teams with multiple SNF matchups in 2024 include the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers, all of whom should have very interesting years.
Check out the Full Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2024
While many of these games are subject to the NFL's flexible scheduling policy, so they're not all set in stone, here's the 2024 SNF schedule as it stands right now.
- Sept. 8, 2024: Rams at Lions
- Sept. 15, 2024: Bears at Texans
- Sept. 22, 2024: Chiefs at Falcons
- Sept. 29, 2024: Bills at Ravens
- Oct. 6, 2024: Cowboys at Steelers
- Oct. 13, 2024: Bengals at Giants
- Oct. 20, 2024: Jets at Steelers
- Oct. 27, 2024: Cowboys at 49ers
- Nov. 3, 2024: Jaguars at Eagles
- Nov. 10, 2024: Lions at Texans
- Nov. 17, 2024: Colts at Jets
- Nov. 24, 2024: Eagles at Rams
- Dec. 1, 2024: 49ers at Bills
- Dec. 8, 2024: Chargers at Chiefs
- Dec. 15, 2024: Packers at Seahawks
- Dec. 22, 2024: Buccaneers at Cowboys
- Dec. 29, 2024: Dolphins at Browns
- Jan. 5, 2025: Teams TBD
As always, Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern after a lead-in from Football Night in America. Games will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock, giving you multiple ways to watch. For more on the 2024 NFL Season, head over to NBC Sports.