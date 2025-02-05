How to Watch Super Bowl LIX on Telemundo: Everything to Know

Lauren Graham Will Always Say Yes to Gilmore Girls, Talks The Z-Suite and Scaring a Hot Dog Vendor

It's officially Super Bowl week! With just days to go until the Big Game, everyone is making their plans for the biggest TV event of the year, including planning their schedules around watching everything live. What you might not know, though, is that Spanish-language viewers will have another option when it comes to watching the grandest spectacle in American sports: Telemundo.

Though NBC doesn't have the main Super Bowl broadcast this year, Telemundo will bring the game to viewers, complete with its own all-star broadcast team, live from New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, giving you one more way to enjoy the Big Game. Let's take a closer look at all the details.

RELATED: Who Made the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl airing on Telemundo, explained

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as he runs onto the field prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images; David Eulitt/Getty Images

As we mentioned, NBC doesn't have the main Super Bowl broadcast in 2025 (though they will in 2026), but last fall, FOX and NBCUniversal announced a special partnership that will bring this year's Big Game to the biggest possible Spanish-speaking audience. Telemundo and FOX Deportes announced an agreement last October that will bring the game to the Telemundo broadcast network, marking the latest big development in Telemundo's ever-growing NFL programming.

RELATED: How Many NFL Teams Have Won Back-to-Back Super Bowls?

In 2022, Telemundo broadcast Super Bowl LVI, marking the first time a Spanish-language broadcast network (as opposed to a cable network) aired the Big Game. Now, they'll do it again, and they'll do it in style, with their own broadcast team and their own all-day programming lineup.

How can you watch the Super Bowl on Telemundo? Telemundo's Super Bowl programming slate will kick off Sunday, February 9 with Noticias Telemundo AHORA at 3 p.m. ET, as Telemundo anchors and correspondents break down all the stories leading up to the game. At 4 p.m. ET, the network will present Camino al Super Bowl, a two-hour pregame special, followed by the Big Game itself at 6 p.m. ET, and a postgame show at 10 p.m. ET.

Who's on Telemundo's Super Bowl broadcast team? Telemundo's live Super Bowl telecast will feature commentary by Emmy winner Miguel Gurwitz on play-by-play, with color commentary by Emmy-nominated broadcaster and former NFL offensive lineman Rolando Cantú. They'll be joined by a number of Telemundo personalities broadcasting from around New Orleans before, during, and after the Big Game, including Julio Vaqueiro and Jessica Carrillo.

You can find Telemundo on your TV provider's channel lineup, or watch Live online via NBC.com.