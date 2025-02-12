Eagles Champs Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley Talk SB LIX and the Term "Tush Push"

"I'm not gonna say what I call it, but it's not that," Hurts joked, talking the Super Bowl winners' "tush push" on The Tonight Show.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley went from scoring touchdowns to sitting down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Fresh off their Super Bowl LIX victory, the Philadelphia Eagles teammates visited The Tonight Show on February 11 — where they spoke about processing their win against the Kansas City Chiefs, and what they personally call the "tush push" (as Hurts said, "it's not that").

"I've just been telling people I was trying to process it, and I think when you go into that, you don't know how you're going to feel," Hurts told Jimmy Fallon about the experience.

"You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments. And you see the greats and how they handle it, and their excitement and the rush of emotions," continued the Eagles quarterback. "And all I could think about was all the hard work. All I could think about was all the effort."

"And to see my reflection on the chrome [Vince Lombardi] trophy, in that mirror... It was a pretty good feeling," Hurts added.

RELATED: David Letterman Slapped Jimmy Fallon with a Tortilla in a Surprise Tonight Show Visit

Fallon shared an image of Hurts sitting on the sidelines postgame, smoking a cigar while looking at the trophy in front of him.

"We went into it and we were talking about making it worth it and leaving it all on the table, no stone unturned," recalled Hurts. "And I think, for me, just being able to have that moment... I call that the moment of having happy feelings, you know, just listening to one of my favorite songs and smoking a good one."

Watch the full interview — which features an adorably sweet voice mail Saquon Barkley's daughter left him ahead of the big game — above.

Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 70 on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley talk the "tush push"

The "tush push" is an effective but controversial tactic deployed by the Philadelphia Eagles. The "unstoppable play" is part of a quarterback sneak, in which a quarterback "gets help from running backs behind him" and is shoved through the defensive line. But it turns out that the players themselves don't actually call it the "tush push."

"I'm not gonna say what I call it, but it's not that. Everybody came up with their own name for it: the 'Brotherly Shove,' the 'tush push,' all these different things. It's not that," Hurts told Fallon.

Fans might be surprised to learn that it's not actually called the "tush push." But even Eagles running back Saquon Barkley admitted to Fallon that he was "shocked" when he joined the team, because he'd also thought that's what everyone called it.

"I didn't know if that was what it would be called, but... it's not called a 'tush push,' actually," Barkley said. When it comes to his role in the "tush push," Barkley said, "I think I have the easiest job, to be honest. I'm the one who pushes the tush..."

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Met Up with Kevin Costner in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

Jimmy Fallon and the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line shotgun beers on The Tonight Show

In honor of the clip of Saquon Barkley shotgunning a beer in the locker room, Jimmy Fallon brought out the starting offensive linemen of the Philadelphia Eagles — Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, and Jordan Mailata — to shotgun beers on The Tonight Show, and celebrate their recent Super Bowl win. Go Birds!

Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley with their Offensive Linemen and host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 70 on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Tune in to NBC this fall for the 2025-2026 NFL season, with plenty of marquee games to come on Sunday Night Football.