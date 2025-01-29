PGA Tour 2025 Schedule: Everything to Know

It may be the dead of winter where you are right now, but this might warm you up: It's golf season somewhere!

Believe it or not, the 2025 PGA Tour is well underway, having concluded tournaments far from the snow in Hawaii and California already. And with the Tour heading to one of its more prestigious locales this weekend, things are just starting to heat up.

So with the 2025 PGA Tour coming in hot all season long, let's take a look at some of the most important dates on the upcoming schedule.

Highlights of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule

Crowds watch as Rickie Fowler, of Murrieta, follows through on the 8th hole tee during Round 3 of the 2023 US Open of Golf at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pebble Beach: This week, from January 30 to February 2, the Tour heads to beautiful Pebble Beach, California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where defending champ, Wyndham Clark, will do his best to get the lion's share of the event's $20,000,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational: February 13-16 brings The Genesis Invitational and its $20,000,000 purse. But instead of its usual location at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, the devastating wildfires in the area have forced the event to move to Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego, California. “I think because we’re in Southern California,” Tiger Woods said of the move. “I think we’re going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

Arnold Palmer Invitational: From March 6-9, the Tour heads to Orlando, Florida for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, where the world's top ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will be defending his title.

The Players Championship: The following week, March 13-16, the Tour kicks it up a notch with one of the most important tourneys of the year, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where Scheffler will yet again defend his title, this time for the biggest share of the $25,000,000 purse.

The Masters Tournament: From April 10-13, it's time for a “tradition like no other,” the Tour's first official major, the Masters Tournament at Augusta National golf course in Augusta, Georgia. And yep, yet again Scheffler is the defending champ to beat.

Golfers at the 17th hole, Island Green finishing their second rounds during the THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Photo: Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

PGA Championship: For the season's second major, the PGA Championship, from May 15-18 the Tour heads to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the world's No. 2 ranked golfer, Xander Schauffele, will defend his title.

Memorial Tournament: From May 29 to June 1, Scheffler has another $20,000,000 purse to defend when the Memorial Tournament heads to the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The U.S. Open: The U.S. Open, the season's third major, takes place June 12-15 at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, where last year's winner, Bryson DeChambeau, hopes to defend his title.

The Open Championship: The final major of the year, The Open Championship, aka The British Open, takes place July 17-20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland where Schauffele will attempt a repeat championship.

PGA tournaments in August: From there we head into August for a trio of big tourneys. From August 7-10, it's the FedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, where Hideki Matsuyama will look to defend his title. Then from August 14-17, it's the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, where Keegan Bradley won last year. And then the top players in the world will gather from August 21-24 for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, another tourney won last year by Scheffler.

For a look at all of the 2025 PGA Tour events, head over to the full schedule at NBCSports.

Who are the golfers to watch on the 2025 PGA Tour? Everyone on the PGA Tour is trying to catch up to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, but the tour is full of golfers with all the tools to do just that, including Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Tony Finau, just to name a few.

