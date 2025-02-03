The Kansas City Chiefs Potential Super Bowl Three-Peat: History and Records Explained

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs became just the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It was a big moment, one few teams ever get to celebrate, but the Chiefs made it clear that they weren't done. They had their eye on a different kind of history.

On February 9, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, and they'll try to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to "threepeat" the Big Game. It's something teams have been chasing for more than five decades, and the Chiefs could be the first.

So, what did it take to get here? Let's take a closer look at the history of Super Bowl victories and threepeat attempt, the records the Chiefs stand to break or hold, and more.

How many teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

When they beat the 49ers last year, the Chiefs became the latest members of the repeat champions club in the NFL, a club stretching all the way back to the first two Super Bowls in history. Here's a quick look at every back-to-back Super Bowl champs who have been where the Chiefs have been.

Green Bay Packers - Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II

Miami Dolphins - Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl VIII

Pittsburgh Steelers - Super Bowl IX and X and Super Bowl XIII and XIV, the only team to win back-to-back titles twice.

San Francisco 49ers - Super XXIII and Super Bowl XXIV

Dallas Cowboys - Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII

Denver Broncos - Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII

New England Patriots - Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX

Kansas City Chiefs - Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII

How many teams have attempted the threepeat?

This is where we start to get an idea of just how rare the air is where the Chiefs are attempting to go. Though eight teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls, only the Chiefs have returned after two consecutive wins to try for a third. Every other team on the back-to-back list failed to reach the Super Bowl a third time after two wins. So, the Chiefs have already made history.

That said, there are other teams who've appeared in more consecutive Super Bowls, even if they didn't win. The Buffalo Bills famously lost four straight Super Bowls -- XXV, XXVI, XXVII, and XVIII -- in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the New England Patriots appeared in three straight games just a few years ago, including Super Bowls LI, LII, and LIII. They won two of those games, just not consecutively.

Where do the Chiefs stand in the overall Super Bowl record books?

The Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Atlanta Falcons during the game on October 24, 2004 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Photo: Brian Bahr/Getty Images

So, we know the Chiefs are going to be the first team to go for three victories in a row in the Big Game, but where do they rank in the Super Bowl's all-time standings?

With their appearance in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs notch their seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, which puts them third all time. The Patriots lead the pack with 11, while the 49ers, Cowboys, Broncos and Steelers are all tied for second with eight appearances each.

If Kansas City wins the Super Bowl, they'll become just the fifth team in NFL history to record five wins as a franchise. The Patriots and Steelers still have the lead, with six wins each, and the Cowboys and 49ers are just behind them with five wins each.

So, the Chiefs stand to hit the record books in more ways than one if they win, but will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off the victory instead? Find out when Super Bowl LIX kicks off Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

So, the Chiefs stand to hit the record books in more ways than one if they win, but will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off the victory instead? Find out when Super Bowl LIX kicks off Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.