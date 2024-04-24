Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
John Legend & Carrie Underwood Did the Most Magical Harmonies in a Rare Live Duet
They've only performed their original song "Hallelujah" together a few times. But each time is like gold.
Holiday music got a little brighter in November 2020 when John Legend and Carrie Underwood released their first (and only) original song together, "Hallelujah" (not to be confused with the Leonard Cohen classic of the same name). The track is perfect for any Christmas playlist — no, it's never too early to celebrate — and if you really want to feel some preemptive holiday cheer, watch one of the rare times Underwood and Legend have done their duet live.
There's the time they performed it on The Voice in Season 21. Or how about their rendition of the tune at the Global Citizen Prize 2020 ceremony? That one in particular features some of Legend and Underwood's most magical harmonies yet.
John Legend and Carrie Underwood performed their song "Hallelujah" at Global Citizen Prize 2020
But don't take our word for it. Watch (and listen) for yourself, below:
Legend and Underwood have only sung one other track together (that we know of): Blake Shelton's "Austin." Their version, naturally, is pretty spectacular. Check that out here.
John Legend and Carrie Underwood's song "Hallelujah": lyrics
Ooh, in the winter's chill
Let the candles light the night up from the windowsills
Ooh, as I draw you near
And we whisper all the sweet sounds only we can hear
On the coldest evening in this December
I hold you in the heat of the glowing embers
Let the world stand still, the church bells ring
Silent night as the angels sing
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Let the magic warm the moonlit air
Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Ooh, let thеre be peace on earth
Let the lonely join together, let them know their worth
Ooh, let the children know
There's a brighter day ahead (let's hold on to hope)
And on the coldest evening in this December
Let us pray the spirit of love will linger
Oh, let the world stand still, the church bells ring
Silent night as the angels sing
Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah
Let the magic warm the moonlit air
Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Glory, glory, glory I'm so glad to have you here
And may this Christmas moment last for years
Let the world stand still, the church bells ring
Silent night as the angels sing
Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah
Let the magic warm the moonlit air
Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah