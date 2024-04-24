John Legend & Carrie Underwood Did the Most Magical Harmonies in a Rare Live Duet

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

They've only performed their original song "Hallelujah" together a few times. But each time is like gold.

Holiday music got a little brighter in November 2020 when John Legend and Carrie Underwood released their first (and only) original song together, "Hallelujah" (not to be confused with the Leonard Cohen classic of the same name). The track is perfect for any Christmas playlist — no, it's never too early to celebrate — and if you really want to feel some preemptive holiday cheer, watch one of the rare times Underwood and Legend have done their duet live.

There's the time they performed it on The Voice in Season 21. Or how about their rendition of the tune at the Global Citizen Prize 2020 ceremony? That one in particular features some of Legend and Underwood's most magical harmonies yet.

John Legend and Carrie Underwood performed their song "Hallelujah" at Global Citizen Prize 2020

But don't take our word for it. Watch (and listen) for yourself, below:

Legend and Underwood have only sung one other track together (that we know of): Blake Shelton's "Austin." Their version, naturally, is pretty spectacular. Check that out here.

John Legend and Carrie Underwood's song "Hallelujah": lyrics

Ooh, in the winter's chill

Let the candles light the night up from the windowsills

Ooh, as I draw you near

And we whisper all the sweet sounds only we can hear

On the coldest evening in this December

I hold you in the heat of the glowing embers

Let the world stand still, the church bells ring

Silent night as the angels sing

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Let the magic warm the moonlit air

Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Ooh, let thеre be peace on earth

Let the lonely join together, let them know their worth

Ooh, let the children know

There's a brighter day ahead (let's hold on to hope)

And on the coldest evening in this December

Let us pray the spirit of love will linger

Oh, let the world stand still, the church bells ring

Silent night as the angels sing

Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah

Let the magic warm the moonlit air

Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Glory, glory, glory I'm so glad to have you here

And may this Christmas moment last for years

Let the world stand still, the church bells ring

Silent night as the angels sing

Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah

Let the magic warm the moonlit air

Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah