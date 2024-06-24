Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood & Dolly Parton's Voices Combined Is a Country Dream

The 2019 Country Music Association Awards got off to a rockin' start when not one but three icons took the stage to sing together. The Voice Coach Reba McEntire, Sunday Night Football singer Carrie Underwood, and country legend Dolly Parton opened the event by singing Parton's song "Those Memories Of You." They were then joined by other "women of country" for a medley of songs, featuring Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles and Tanya Tucker. Check it out here.

Before they sang, the three of them kicked things off with a monologue, shouting out the Performer of the Year nominees including Keith Urban, who looked so sweet sitting with his wife, actress Nicole Kidman. From 2008 to 2018, Underwood had hosted the awards with Brad Paisley every year, which is why McEntire and Parton are joking about taking his place.

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal/WireImage

About "Those Memories of You" by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris

History was made in 1987 when Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris recorded and released a collaborative album called Trio, titled after their nickname as the “Queenston Trio." That album included "Those Memories Of You," which has since been covered by other artists, and is itself a cover; the song was written by Alan O’Bryant and first recorded by Bill Monroe, according to American Songwriter. It's a straightforward song about being haunted by memories of a past lover.

The lyrics to "Those Memories of You"

Those memories of you still haunt me

Every night when I lay down

I'll always love you, little darling

Until the day they lay me down



In dreams of you, my body trembles

I wake up and call your name

But you're not there and I am so lonesome

Without your love, I'd go insane



Those memories of you still haunt me

Every night when I lay down

I'll always love you, little darling

Until the day they lay me down



I close my eyes and you're there with me

Your kiss I feel, your face I see

It's not your lips now that drive me crazy

It's just your haunting memory



Those memories of you still haunt me

Every night when I lay down

I'll always love you, my little darling

Until the day they lay me down

Until the day they lay me down

