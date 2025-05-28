Reba McEntire's "Boots with the Fur" Interaction with T-Pain Is Next-Level Epic

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Reba McEntire has her boots with the fur!

In a February 11, 2024 social media post, the Season 28 Coach of The Voice revealed she was in Las Vegas and ready to celebrate the Super Bowl in style with a gorgeous blue outfit that not only highlighted her iconic hair but also got the attention of a certain Grammy winner who couldn't help but give her a shout-out.

"Boots with the fur…#SuperBowlLVIII ready!" McEntire captioned.

Wearing a chic blue fur-textured coat with matching cowboy boots of the same color, McEntire was clearly ready to take Vegas by storm that night. Of course, her caption ("Boots with the fur") referenced lyrics to the hit song "Low," released in 2008 by T-Pain and Flo Rida. The track was a club anthem in the mid-aughts and eventually spent 10 weeks at the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100

McEntire's photos captured the attention of more than just fans. T-Pain himself took notice of her caption — and killer outfit — and gave the Happy's Place star a shout-out in the form of finishing those familiar lyrics for her.

"The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr," he responded. And just like that, "Low" will be stuck in your head for the foreseeable future.

The interaction between the two music industry giants delighted fans. "This is my favorite tweet of all time," one person wrote.

Reba McEntire on what "real beauty" means to her

Reba McEntire attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega/WireImage

In a 2024 E! News interview, McEntire explained that she's proud to be unapologetically herself when it comes to style.

"I don't like trends," she said. "The younger generation, they're more confident than I was at their age, and I'm so happy for them. It takes guts, it takes stamina, and it takes courage to be comfortable in your own skin."

At the end of the day, McEntire loves who she is, full stop — and in many ways, it seems like the star is just getting started.

"I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am," McEntire said. "Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."

