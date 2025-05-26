Young Reba McEntire Has the Cutest Smile & Red Hair in Her 4th Grade Class Photo

Queen Reba McEntire Is Back and More Excited Then Ever | The Voice | NBC

McEntire is no stranger to a flashback Friday, and graced fans with a must-see school photo from her elementary days.

Country music legend and Happy's Place star Reba McEntire loves taking fans on the occasional trip down memory lane, sharing some great childhood photos from her multi-decade career throughout the years. Everyone loves an elementary school picture day throwback, but McEntire's fourth-grade photo might top them all.

From her perfectly styled red hair to the bright outfit, McEntire looked spiffy for school picture day. The country icon shared the school photo on Facebook in 2015, where fans were quick to rave over her adorable charm and smile that's never faded. Sporting a cute red dress that perfectly matched her crimson ringlets, McEntire smiled wide for the camera.

The post garnered dozens of comments and likes as fans gushed over the sweet throwback. The picture not only charmed followers with its nostalgia, but it also gave fans a rare glimpse into McEntire's early years before fame.

McEntire captioned the post, "#flashbackfriday. Love this picture!!! 4th grade. Kiowa Grade School!!! Kiowa, OK!! Go Cowboys!!"

Reba McEntire grew up on her family's ranch in Oklahoma

Raised in Chockie, Oklahoma, McEntire grew up on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch where she quickly learned the value of hard work. The fourth-grade photo was taken at a time when McEntire's life revolved around her school work, ranch chores, and performing with her loved ones. Gifted at singing at a young age, McEntire's father, an applauded rodeo star, encouraged a healthy work ethic and plenty of musical expression.

"When we were little, we were working," McEntire told CBS News. "Daddy would come in the house and say, 'I need a driver while he was putting out hay to cattle.' He said, 'Just stay off the rocks. And don't hit a tree.' My gift from God was singing, and Daddy would say, 'Get back in there and practice your singing.' And I was like, 'How do you practice singing?' I just would sing. It just came out naturally."

McEntire has often enjoyed reminiscing about how her Oklahoma upbringing shaped her. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, McEntire revealed that her school day mornings began with breakfast and often included herding horses on the homestead before school. "After, we'd hop in the truck, load the horses into a trailer, and take them to help steer the cattle into the area where they would be weighed and sold."

Where did Reba McEntire go to school? McEntire's school days began at Kiowa Grade School, and when she wasn't helping out her family on the ranch, her schoolteacher mother was instilling a love for her studies and music. McEntire attended Kiowa High School, graduating in 1973 after delivering some early performances alongside the Kiowa High School Cowboy Band. During her free time as a teenager, McEntire was also on her high school's track and basketball teams. In 1973, McEntire enrolled at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. There, she majored in elementary education and minored in music, reflecting her passion for teaching and performing — and prepping her for an effortless tenure as a Coach of The Voice! While completing her bachelor's degree, McEntire was an active member of Southeastern Oklahoma State's vocal and dancing troupe, the Chorvettes, allowing her to showcase her dynamite talent. After McEntire delivered a powerhouse performance of the National Anthem at a 1974 rodeo event, her country music career soon catapulted, and the rest is history.

Even after all the many awards, albums, accolades, and must-watch television projects, McEntire's never forgotten her Oklahoma roots. As the throwback posts keep coming, it's fun to look back on the fourth-grader who'd grow up to be an entertainment icon.