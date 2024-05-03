This John Legend & Carrie Underwood Live Holiday Duet Is Total Vocal Heaven

Could this be their best performance of "Hallelujah" ever? Maybe!

The always-talented John Legend and Carrie Underwood came together for a stunning rendition of their original Christmas tune "Hallelujah" a few years ago.

During Underwood's holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (which aired in 2020), both she and Legend performed "Hallelujah" in gentle, vulnerable tones, pulling off the most heavenly vocal runs and harmonies.

Listen to their breathtaking performance here.

Underwood and Legend have only performed "Hallelujah" a few rare times, and fans cherish each of them. They performed the tune earlier in 2020 at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony and joined forces a year later to sing it again at The Voice Season 21 finale.

What to know about John Legend and Carrie Underwood's song "Hallelujah"

Not to be confused with the Leonard Cohen classic of the same name, "Hallelujah" by Legend and Underwood is a song off Underwood's 2020 Christmas album titled My Gift. The Associated Press praised the tune, calling it the best on the album. "These two Grammy winners push each other to new and impressive heights as they raise their voices to the heavens," the outlet wrote of the track.

John Legend and Carrie Underwood's song "Hallelujah": lyrics

Ooh, in the winter's chill

Let the candles light the night up from the windowsills

Ooh, as I draw you near

And we whisper all the sweet sounds only we can hear

On the coldest evening in this December

I hold you in the heat of the glowing embers

Let the world stand still, the church bells ring

Silent night as the angels sing

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Let the magic warm the moonlit air

Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Ooh, let thеre be peace on earth

Let the lonely join together, let them know their worth

Ooh, let the children know

There's a brighter day ahead (let's hold on to hope)

And on the coldest evening in this December

Let us pray the spirit of love will linger

Oh, let the world stand still, the church bells ring

Silent night as the angels sing

Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah

Let the magic warm the moonlit air

Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Glory, glory, glory I'm so glad to have you here

And may this Christmas moment last for years

Let the world stand still, the church bells ring

Silent night as the angels sing

Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah

Let the magic warm the moonlit air

Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah