This John Legend & Carrie Underwood Live Holiday Duet Is Total Vocal Heaven
Could this be their best performance of "Hallelujah" ever? Maybe!
The always-talented John Legend and Carrie Underwood came together for a stunning rendition of their original Christmas tune "Hallelujah" a few years ago.
During Underwood's holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (which aired in 2020), both she and Legend performed "Hallelujah" in gentle, vulnerable tones, pulling off the most heavenly vocal runs and harmonies.
Listen to their breathtaking performance here.
Underwood and Legend have only performed "Hallelujah" a few rare times, and fans cherish each of them. They performed the tune earlier in 2020 at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony and joined forces a year later to sing it again at The Voice Season 21 finale.
What to know about John Legend and Carrie Underwood's song "Hallelujah"
Not to be confused with the Leonard Cohen classic of the same name, "Hallelujah" by Legend and Underwood is a song off Underwood's 2020 Christmas album titled My Gift. The Associated Press praised the tune, calling it the best on the album. "These two Grammy winners push each other to new and impressive heights as they raise their voices to the heavens," the outlet wrote of the track.
John Legend and Carrie Underwood's song "Hallelujah": lyrics
Ooh, in the winter's chill
Let the candles light the night up from the windowsills
Ooh, as I draw you near
And we whisper all the sweet sounds only we can hear
On the coldest evening in this December
I hold you in the heat of the glowing embers
Let the world stand still, the church bells ring
Silent night as the angels sing
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Let the magic warm the moonlit air
Hear the choirs join in singing everywherе
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Ooh, let thеre be peace on earth
Let the lonely join together, let them know their worth
Ooh, let the children know
There's a brighter day ahead (let's hold on to hope)
And on the coldest evening in this December
Let us pray the spirit of love will linger
Oh, let the world stand still, the church bells ring
Silent night as the angels sing
Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah
Let the magic warm the moonlit air
Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Glory, glory, glory I'm so glad to have you here
And may this Christmas moment last for years
Let the world stand still, the church bells ring
Silent night as the angels sing
Hallelujah (Hallelujah), Hallelujah
Let the magic warm the moonlit air
Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah