Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson's Live Performance of "Save Me" Is So Raw

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, two of country's brightest stars, delivered a powerhouse performance of their song "Save Me" at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. And though the song's lyrics are bleak, its raw emotionality has connected with many listeners.

About "Save Me" by Jelly Roll, featuring Lainey Wilson

"Save Me" was released in 2020 as part of Jelly Roll's album Self Medicated. In the song's lyrics, the singer repeatedly insists that they are beyond help, but both the title and first line beg, "save me," showing their internal conflict between self-destruction and hope.

The comments on the YouTube video of this performance show just how much the sentiment, brought to life by Jelly Roll and Wilson's powerful performances, connect with people who have dealt with potentially life-ruining struggles

Jelly Roll performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The lyrics to "Save Me" by Jelly Roll, featuring Lainey Wilson

Somebody save me, me from myself

I've spent so long living in Hell

They say my lifestyle is bad for my health

It's the only thing that seems to help

All of this drinkin' and smokin' is hopeless

But feel like it's all that I need

Somethin' inside of me's broken

I hold on to anything that sets me free

I'm a lost cause

Baby, don't waste your time on me

I'm so damaged beyond repair

Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams

I'm a lost cause

Baby, don't waste your time on me

I'm so damaged beyond repair

Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams

What if the night sky was missin' the moon?

There were no shootin' stars to use wishin' on you

And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down

It's the only peace, I've ever found

All of this drinkin' and smokin' is hopeless

But feel like it's all that I need

Somethin' inside of me's broken

I hold on to anything that sets me free

I'm a lost cause

Baby, don't waste your time on me

I'm so damaged beyond repair

Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams

I'm a lost cause

Baby, don't waste your time on me

I'm so damaged beyond repair

Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams

