Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson's Live Performance of "Save Me" Is So Raw
Their vocals will give you chills.
Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, two of country's brightest stars, delivered a powerhouse performance of their song "Save Me" at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. And though the song's lyrics are bleak, its raw emotionality has connected with many listeners.
About "Save Me" by Jelly Roll, featuring Lainey Wilson
"Save Me" was released in 2020 as part of Jelly Roll's album Self Medicated. In the song's lyrics, the singer repeatedly insists that they are beyond help, but both the title and first line beg, "save me," showing their internal conflict between self-destruction and hope.
The comments on the YouTube video of this performance show just how much the sentiment, brought to life by Jelly Roll and Wilson's powerful performances, connect with people who have dealt with potentially life-ruining struggles
The lyrics to "Save Me" by Jelly Roll, featuring Lainey Wilson
Somebody save me, me from myself
I've spent so long living in Hell
They say my lifestyle is bad for my health
It's the only thing that seems to help
All of this drinkin' and smokin' is hopeless
But feel like it's all that I need
Somethin' inside of me's broken
I hold on to anything that sets me free
I'm a lost cause
Baby, don't waste your time on me
I'm so damaged beyond repair
Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams
I'm a lost cause
Baby, don't waste your time on me
I'm so damaged beyond repair
Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams
What if the night sky was missin' the moon?
There were no shootin' stars to use wishin' on you
And all of my sorrows, I'd just wash them down
It's the only peace, I've ever found
All of this drinkin' and smokin' is hopeless
But feel like it's all that I need
Somethin' inside of me's broken
I hold on to anything that sets me free
I'm a lost cause
Baby, don't waste your time on me
I'm so damaged beyond repair
Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams
I'm a lost cause
Baby, don't waste your time on me
I'm so damaged beyond repair
Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams
