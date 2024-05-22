Inside the Moment Reba Gave Lainey Wilson a Grand Ole Opry Invite on The Voice

The Season 25 Finale of The Voice featured an unforgettable surprise for Wilson, who was a guest performer.

During a night that saw the winner of The Voice Season 25 crowned, a heartfelt moment between a Coach and a guest performer may very well be the lasting image of an emotional evening.

Reba McEntire gave Lainey Wilson the surprise of a lifetime on The Voice Season 25 Finale

Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson on The Voice Live Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

After guest performer Lainey Wilson finished an amazing live rendition of her single "Hang Tight Honey," she was unexpectedly joined on stage by Reba McEntire, who wasted no time giving the 32-year-old news of a lifetime.

"Lainey, I am so proud of you," McEntire explained. "You did a wonderful job. I have heard that I've inspired you and what you've done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I had anything to do with your career, 'cause you are blowing it up. I couldn't be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations, keep 'em all goin'. I'd like to be the person who invites you to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."

And in the blink of an eye, Wilson realized her childhood dreams had finally come true, courtesy of the Season 25-winning Coach.

BREAKING: @reba has just invited @laineywilson to become the newest member of @opry! During our season finale â Reba surprised Lainey with the special invite. LaineyÂ is scheduledÂ toÂ be inductedÂ into the Opry on June 7th. pic.twitter.com/ROrJwHwUMX — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2024

Quite simply, the Grand Ole Opry is a continuous love letter to country music. It's a venue that showcases the genre's past, present, and future, and it's been a Nashville staple for nearly 100 years. While many musicians are invited to perform on its stage, only a select few are granted full memberships to one of the most prestigious organizations in the country music world.

The Voice Host Carson Daly called it "the highest honor to get as a country music artist," which is a fitting statement.

Performing at the Opry has been a dream for Lainey Wilson

Although her membership in the Opry is now official, Wilson is actually not a stranger to the famous stage. She's been a guest performer on many occasions dating back to February 2020. Speaking to The Tennessean, Wilson confessed that reaching the Opry was a goal she's had her entire life.

"Most little girls dream about their wedding day, their wedding dress, and walking down the aisle with their daddy," she explained. "But [making my Opry debut] is the day I've been dreaming about."

Performing as a guest at the Opry is one thing — being offered a full-fledged membership by the Queen of Country Music is another thing entirely. Congratulations to Wilson!