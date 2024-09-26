Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

The successful event is back for a second round to honor country music's biggest stars.

Here Are the Winners of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

The second annual People's Choice Country Awards are here. The two-hour special, which honors the genre with performances, tributes, and fan-voted awards, will air live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

How to Watch The People’s Choice Country Awards will return on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8/7c. Watch the 2023 ceremony on NBC and Peacock.

“With powerhouse performances, heartfelt tributes to country legends, and surprise moments, last year’s inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards was a huge success,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a press release. “We look forward to returning to the Grand Ole Opry House in 2024 to honor and celebrate the country community.”

Who are the 2024 People's Choice Country winners?

See the winners list, below:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2024

Morgan Wallen

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2024

Lainey Wilson

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2024

Luke Combs

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2024

Dan + Shay

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2024

Shaboozey

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2024

Morgan Wallen

THE SONG OF 2024

“I Had Some Help”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak

THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin')”

Dasha

Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman

THE MALE SONG OF 2024

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)”

Luke Combs

Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024

“Different About you”

Old Dominion

Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2024

“I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan

THE COVER SONG OF 2024

“Sun to Me”

mgk

Songwriter: Zach Bryan

Who is performing at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards? Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Brad Paisley, mgk, and The War And Treaty are some of the performers who will take the stage for the 2024 PCCAs. Meanwhile, some of the presenters include Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Nate Bargatze, Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Rice, Cody Rhodes, Dasha, Dylan Dreyer, Matt Rife, Orville Peck, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Scotty McCreery, Shaboozey, and Tanner Adell.

Kane Brown will receive the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

“Since the beginning of his career, Kane Brown has ensured that his legacy will extend beyond music,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “His dedication to empowering and supporting younger generations is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re thrilled to honor him with the Country Champion Award.”

Shania Twain will host the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Shania Twain at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” Twain in a statement. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

Miranda Lambert will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

