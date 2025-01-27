Expect to see performances from Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, and more.

Everything to Know About NBC's Opry 100 Special—Hosted by Blake Shelton

Something very grand is coming soon to NBC. On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, the Grand Ole Opry will host a massive celebration, hosted by none other than country's favorite cowboy, Blake Shelton. Here's everything to know about the special, titled Opry 100: A Live Celebration.

What is Opry 100: A Live Celebration?

How to Watch Watch Opry 100: A Live Celebration live on Wednesday, March 19 at 8/7c on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

The three-hour live event is primarily a concert, but also a look back at the history of the Opry, which was founded in 1925 and has played host not just to country stars but new artists, comedians, and other celebrities. It will also explore the Opry House and other physical stages that are part of the Opry legacy.

“Becoming a member of the Opry is a highlight of my life and career, and 15 years later, I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage. The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years, and I’m so proud to be part of this historic celebration,” Shelton said in a statement.

Becoming a full member of the Opry is highly prized among country musicians, with The Voice Host Carson Daly calling it "the highest honor to get as a country music artist."

Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Who is performing at Opry 100?

The lineup is absolutely stacked with Opry members and other guests. Viewers can expect to see performances from Shelton, as well as Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis.

Other Opry favorites slated to perform include Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty.

How can I get tickets to Opry 100?

Limited tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. CT at www.opry.com. An exclusive pre-sale will be available to Opry subscribers on Thursday, January 30 at 10 a.m. CT. You can sign up to be an Opry subscriber here: https://opryent.co/Opry100.

How can I watch Opry 100?

The three-hour special, featuring performances live from Nashville, will air on NBC on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m., ET and, and will be simulcast on Peacock.