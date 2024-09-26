The True Meaning Behind Post Malone & Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help"

With a little help from my friends? No, more like enemies.

If the title "I Had Some Help" makes you think of self-improvement and friends giving one another a hand, think again. The cheeky, bitterly upbeat hit song from Post Malone features Morgan Wallen in an earworm collaboration, but that's about the only "friendly" thing about it. The song is, in the nicest way, about toxic relationships and hurting yourself to spite your ex. Here's how it plays out:

What "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen is about

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8, 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The song is from the point of view of someone spiraling after a breakup who wants an ex to admit that the relationship's implosion was partly her fault. She's pretending to be "so innocent," but he knows they are both to blame: "I ain't an angel, you ain't heaven-sent."

Yes, the singer might be hitting rock bottom, but his ex certainly helped him get there. "It ain't like I can make this kinda mess all by myself, don't act like you ain't help me pull that bottle off the shelf," Post Malone sings, wrly observing, "teamwork makes the dream work." And, he suggests, the nightmare.

Malone and Wallen premiered the song in April 2024 at the Stagecoach Music Festival. Variety described "I Had Some Help" as a "drinking buddies" song, which is apt. In September, Billboard revealed that, per its data, "I Had Some Help" was the number-one song of the summer (it held the top spot across all 14 weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day), confirming its status as a smash hit for both artists.

"I Had Some Help" is a leading nominee at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

"I Had Some Help" is up for a number of awards at the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. Categories include The Song of 2024, The Crossover Song of 2024, and The Music Video of 2024.

Malone's "Pour Me a Drink," featuring The Voice Coach Blake Shelton, is also nominated for The Music Video of 2024, and Wallen has a slew of other nominations. See all the PCCA nominees, here.

