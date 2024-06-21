NBC Insider Exclusive

What the Lyrics to Post Malone & Blake Shelton's "Pour Me a Drink" Really Mean

Post Malone has teamed up with The Voice alum Blake Shelton for this ode to the sauce.  

By Elizabeth Logan
Much like the singers of The Voice, Post Malone is getting some sage advice and mentorship from an industry veteran. The buzzy rapper is rolling out his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, which will be his first country album, and has wisely teamed up with former The Voice Coach and country master Blake Shelton for the single, "Pour Me a Drink." Here's a brief explainer on the song.

What “Pour Me a Drink” by Post Malone and Blake Shelton really means

The song is an ode to the sauce. At the end of a long day, a hard week or a failed relationship, the singer is looking for a little company in his misery in the form of a drink and, by implication, someone to drink it with (whoever is pouring). Malone's verses point to basic hardships like making money or your favorite team losing, while Shelton's are more existential, about life, love and what it all means. But they both could use a drink.

Blake Shelton and Post Malone hug on stage together after performing
Blake Shelton and Post Malone perform onstage during night one of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

The song was written by Malone, Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Jordan Dozzi, and Rocky Block, per Stereogum.

The lyrics to "Pour Me a Drink" by Post Malone and Blake Shelton

Forty hours got me goin' out my mind
Dallas dropped another game in overtime
Caught a ticket speeding down the 65
Don't know where I'm goin'

Guess I really went and messed it up again
Now, my baby's goner than the Tulsa wind
Judgin' by the stone-sober state I'm in
Need to crack one wide open

Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke
I'm 'bout to get on a buzz, I'm 'bout to get on a roll
Yeah, I been breakin' my back just keepin' up with the Joneses
Y'all know what I mean, and y'all know how it goes
When it's up on a Friday and I'm paid, slide one over my way
I can't even think when I can hear one callin' my name (Hey)

Somebody pour me a drink
Pour me a drink

Bourbon-brown eyes tryna get me drunk
Ain't stoppin' 'til the bottle and the job is done
Hey, I think I might've found my future love
Buddy, you should probably buy her one

Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke
I'm 'bout to get on a buzz, I'm 'bout to get on a roll
Yeah, I been breakin' my back just keepin' up with the Joneses
Y'all know what I mean, yeah, y'all know how it goes
When it's up on a Friday and I'm paid, slide one over my way
I can't even think when I can hear one callin' my name (Hey)

Somebody pour me a drink
Somebody pour me a drink

Ooh

Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke
I'm 'bout to get on a buzz, I'm 'bout to get on a roll
Yeah, I been breakin' my back just keepin' up with the Joneses
Y'all know what I mean, yeah, y'all know how it goes
When it's up on a Friday and I'm paid, slide one over my way
I can't even think when I can hear one callin' my name (Hey)

Somebody pour me a drink
Somebody pour me a drink
Yeah, somebody pour me a drink

