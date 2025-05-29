Kodi Lee Hit a Goosebumps-Inducing Long Note Singing Frank Sinatra's "My Way"

Simon Cowell Gives a GOLDEN BUZZER to LightWire: The Most STUNNING Act! | Auditions | AGT | NBC

Kodi Lee’s tenure on America’s Got Talent has been nothing short of incredible. After the talented singer and pianist left the Judges absolutely stunned with his moving performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You” during his Season 14 audition, Lee went on to dominate his season.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“I really feel your heart, your passion. Your voice blew all of us away,” then-Judge Julianne Hough told Lee after his emotional audition, while Simon Cowell said he was “extraordinary.” Gabrielle Union quickly smashed her coveted Golden Buzzer for him, setting him on his path to victory. In 2019, Lee was named the winner of AGT Season 14 at just 22 years old, making history as the show’s first blind and autistic musician.

So what has Lee been up to since then? Read on for the latest news about the AGT winner.

RELATED: Kodi Lee's Soulful Vocal Runs Covering Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" Are Heaven

RELATED: Kodi Lee's Powerful Vocals Filled an Arena During a Stellar National Anthem Rendition

Kodi Lee performed a beautiful cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”

In May 2025, Lee performed a piano cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” a song a fan asked him to sing as part of the AGT winner’s Instagram series “Fan Pick Weekly.”

“This one’s a classic!” Lee says in the video he posted on Instagram just before he began singing the iconic 1969 song and playing the piano.

“And now, the end is near. And so I face the final curtain,” Lee sings. “My friends, I'll see it clear. I'll state my case, of which I'm certain. I've lived a life that's full. I traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this: I did it my way.”

Lee’s fans were blown away by his cover of the famous tune. “I had goosebumps the entire time,” one commented. “That was fantastic.”

“That was absolutely gorgeous!” another wrote, while one more added, “Boy can sing!”

RELATED: Kodi Lee Fully Channeled Elton John on His Latest Astonishing Piano Cover

Kodi Lee’s AGT audition is one of Simon Cowell’s favorite moments

Simon Cowell appears on America's Got Talent, Season 16 Episode 8; Kodi Lee appears on America's Got Talent, Season 14 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Back in 2022 Cowell looked back at some of his favorite moments from AGT's iconic history. Of course, Lee’s breathtaking audition in Season 14 made his list.

“It was magic,” Cowell recalled. “I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."