Season 20 of America's Got Talent will see a familiar face returning as Host: Terry Crews!

The 56-year-old former NFL player-turned-actor has been an integral part of the AGT family for years. Read on to find out just how long Crews has hosted the show.

How long has Terry Crews hosted America's Got Talent? Crews first joined the show in Season 14, making Season 20 his seventh season as Host.

In a May 2025 interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin, Crews said that he takes his job as AGT Host very seriously. In addition to being essentially the head cheerleader for every Act that competes on AGT, he also considers himself a mentor to the Contestants.

"First of all, [the Acts] have nothing but nerves, and it's my job to set the stage and calm them down and let them know, 'This is what you've been preparing for your whole life — this is the moment,'" Crews said. "But also, it's when things go wrong. When things don't happen the way they want it to, I'm their counselor, you know? I'm the guy that's like, 'Hey, welcome to the biz,' because it's happened to all of us. All of us at one time or another have been rejected."

Not every Act goes smoothly, but thankfully, Crews is always there just a few feet away to lend his support in any way he can.

Tyra Banks hosted AGT Seasons 12 and 13. Before Banks, Nick Cannon hosted Seasons 4-11 of the show. The late Regis Philbin hosted the show's inaugural season, with Jerry Springer stepping in for hosting duties during Seasons 2 and 3.

AGT Judge and Executive Producer Simon Cowell knew Crews would be a perfect Host for the show.

"Look at all the careers that he has put on track into the stratosphere, including mine," Crews told TODAY about Cowell. "This is my dream. I hosted my high school talent show, and to host the number one talent show in the world (is amazing), and this man handpicked me to do it."

"It only gets bigger. It only gets better," Crews said about AGT. "I'm always amazed. You think you've seen it all, and then every year it eclipses that one."

