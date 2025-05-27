AGT Alum Heidi Klum Has a Major, Exciting Life Update

In fashion, the trends of the past are always coming back into style. Which is why it makes perfect sense that America's Got Talent alum Heidi Klum is returning to host Project Runway, the history-making fashion competition series she helped launch on Bravo.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I'm back! And it's good to be home!" the German supermodel says in the first teaser for the new season, then warning, "Get in, or you're out." In addition to her hosting duties, Klum will also be a judge in the competition.

Fortunately, AGT has someone more than capable of filling her seat — and she's a close friend of Klum's. The one and only Mel B. is back. "I've got the best seat in the house, and I'm very thankful for that," Mel B. told NBC Insider of her return to the talent series.

Mel B. and Sofía Vergara "fit together" so well

Mel, Sofía Vergara, and Klum have all sat at the Judges' table before, but due to the various configurations, this will be the first time the Modern Family actress and the former Spice Girl have worked together. Turns out, the chemistry was instant!

"It's crazy because we just fit in together. It was, like, wonderful. I was nervous a little bit because I thought I was gonna be missing Heidi because she's been on since the first season, but it's been great," Vergara told NBC Insider, adding that she does "still miss" Klum, but they keep in touch with phone calls and sending pictures.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Broke the Cannes 2025 Dress Code with This Jaw-Dropping Outfit

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: Why Sofia Vergara Asks Her 33-Year-Old Son to Order Her Food Deliveries

Heidi Klum isn't slowing down

The 51-year-old told Entertainment Tonight, "To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do," Klum confessed. "It is, for me, just a number because I don't feel 50, you know? I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50,' but internally, I feel like I'm 25. I'm full of energy."

"My husband [Tom Kaulitz] is 33, and I know I have more energy than him, so I feel like, 'So far, so good.' I feel like I'm just gonna do what I always have done — again, the number for me or the birthday doesn't change anything for me," Klum revealed. "My passions are the same passions, I love to travel, [to] be there for my family."

Reporting by Tara Bennett