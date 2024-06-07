Blake Shelton & Post Malone Sound So Smooth Together on Their Country Duet

We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

Blake Shelton and Post Malone stunned fans in Nashville by dropping their new single.

Well, now we all know the answer to the question, "What would happen if Blake Shelton and Post Malone teamed up to perform together?"

The answer? Magic.

On June 6, the two artists joined forces for a surprise performance during CMA Fest 2024 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. But Shelton and Malone didn't come together for a ho-hum duet of a song fans have heard thousands of times before — they tore the house down as they unveiled their single, "Somebody Pour Me a Drink." It was a special moment for everybody attending the annual festival, but the real magic occurred hours later.

The newly-formed duo took their talents to nearby Spotify House inside Shelton's bar, Ole Red, and wowed patrons with an impromptu and intimate version of their new song — just minutes after unveiling it to tens of thousands of screaming fans.

Watch the fantastic duet performance here.

Wow, talk about being at the right place at the right time — fans had to be pinching themselves over their good luck that evening. It isn't the first time Shelton's bar played host to an iconic moment, and it certainly won't be the last.

We don't know what we love more, the pair's flawless vocals perfectly complementing each other or the fact that these two seem like a music match made in heaven. It just goes to show — sometimes you don't realize how badly you need two artists collaborating until it actually happens!

Blake Shelton and Post Malone perform onstage during night one of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Blake Shelton's wife, pop icon Gwen Stefani, is his biggest supporter

Fans have eagerly anticipated the song's debut since Malone teased the collaboration just a few weeks ago. Judging by the internet's reaction, "Somebody Pour Me a Drink" is already well on its way to becoming the next chart-topping country hit — even Shelton's wife, upcoming Season 26 Voice Coach Gwen Stefani, was spotted at Spotify House grooving along to her husband's silky smooth vocals.

Stefani has been waiting to hear the new song just as much as we have, as evidenced by her comment on Malone's May 23 Instagram tease.

"Can't handle this much cool and cute!! Super fan alert!" she wrote.

