How Jelly Roll's Incredible Wife Bunnie XO Has Loved Him for Years

Do Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have any kids?

Bunnie XO is the stepmother of Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, from a previous relationship. The teen was born on May 22, 2008. Jelly Roll also has a son named Noah, born in August 2016, to a woman with whom the singer had previously been involved.

In a June 2023 episode of the podcast Bussin' With The Boys, Jelly Roll revealed that Bunnie XO helped him get custody of Bailee, which he accomplished in 2017. The couple hadn't been together for more than a year, but she didn't hesitate to lend a hand when Jelly Roll needed it most, helping him find a condo and build a home fit for a family after he'd previously toured the country living in his car.

"I'll never forget, Bunnie looked at me, and — man, it makes me emotional — she said 'No matter what happens with us, I'm going to help you get the girl.' And I was like, man, what character, you know what I mean?"

"It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was. Bunnie is that special woman outside of the social media, outside of the podcast, and all the business endeavors she does and helps me with; Bunnie is a beautiful soul," Jelly Roll shared in a May 2020 Facebook post. "She is kind, patient, and caring. Over the years watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical."

Jelly Roll continued, "I have truly been blessed with the best partner I could’ve asked for in life. You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did. You chose to step up, and man, you have knocked it out of the park."

In a June 2024 appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys, Jelly Roll revealed that the couple had started exploring IVF options in hopes of welcoming another little one to the family. A month following that announcement, Bunnie XO shared a clip from the podcast on Instagram with some additional context behind the couple's decision to update fans.

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," Bunnie XO explained in a July 2024 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. "And with all odds stacked against us, it's always been hard and we have only just begun."

“We were going to keep it from the Internet because of how the Internet is; they love to ruin beautiful things,” she explained. "I thought about it, and I was like, ‘My husband is f*cking excited to have a kid with me. How cool is that? If he wants to f*cking scream it from the mountain tops, f*cking let him. It doesn’t matter how I feel about what other people think.”