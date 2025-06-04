NBC Insider Exclusive

How Chelley and Ace Met Each Other Months Before Love Island: "What Are the Odds?"

Love Island USA Season 7 kicked off with a major plot twist.

By Kaitlin Kimont
This article contains spoilers for Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1

The OG Islanders have officially moved into the villa, and as it turns out, two Love Island USA cast members crossed paths way before they boarded the flight to Fiji. 

How Chelley and Ace first met in the real world

During the Season 7 premiere episode of Love Island USA, Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe had a little reunion.

“Wait, wait, wait. This can’t be real life,” Chelley said as Ace made his grand entrance into the villa with Nicolas Vansteenberghe.

“I know you!” Ace said to Chelley as he gave her a hug. 

“Wait, Ace, did you just say you know Chelley?” Host Ariana Madix chimed in. 

“I do know Chelley,” Ace said. “I met her in New York, actually. Outside of the club.” 

RELATED: Why You Recognize Love Island Season 7's Ace Greene

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Green clapping on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1.
Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Green on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

“This is crazy! Ya know, we met and we were talking on Instagram and stuff,” Chelley said, adding that their conversation earlier that year didn’t go much further because Ace lives in Los Angeles and she lives in Orlando. “Oh my God, this is insane."

Later in the episode, Chelley chose to couple up with Ace after they shared a steamy kiss. Ace, however, was quickly stolen by another Islander, Yulissa Escobar. But Chelley wasn’t too bothered. “I think this might be a sign for me, so I’m okay. I’m good,” she said before coupling up with Austin Shepard.

As the girls gathered inside the villa to debrief on what they all thought about the guys, Chelley said it “was a plot twist” when Ace walked in. 

“Y’all ever hear about the ‘Invisible String Theory?’” fellow Islander Huda Mustafa playfully asked, referring to the belief that you are connected to your soulmate and the universe will find a way to bring you together. You might also recognize the reference from Taylor Swift’s 2020 song “invisible string,” which includes the lyrics like, “All along there was some invisible string tying you to me?”

RELATED: How Often Does Love Island USA Air? A Breakdown of the Schedule

Chelley Bissainthe kissing another contestant on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1.
Chelley Bissainthe on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Chelley later said in a confessional that she’d like to explore “if something’s there” between her and Ace. “And if it is just a friendship, that’s fine,” she added

As for Ace, when he pulled Chelley aside for a chat, he said he thinks “it’s fate” that they’re both there at the same time. “What are the odds?” he said.

As they like to say in the villa, it’s early days! There’s no telling what will happen between these two, especially after even more steamy make-out sessions. Blindfolded, no less.  

The key art for Love Island USA.

Watch Love Island Exclusively on Peacock

We’ve met the Islanders, so now it’s time for them to settle down in Soul Ties and look for love!

Beginning Tuesday, June 3, Love Island USA Season 7 streams exclusively on Peacock six days out of the week at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. If you’d like to catch an encore of the premiere, Bravo is airing the season’s first episode on Wednesday, June 11 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

RELATED: This Creative Upgrade to the Love Island USA Villa Is Absolutely Genius (VIDEO)

How to watch new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7
 

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air every day, except Wednesday, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock

