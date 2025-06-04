Why Matt Iseman's "Special" Proposal to His Wife Included Arnold Schwarzenegger

The American Ninja Warrior co-host was waiting for the perfect moment to propose to Britton All.

Matt Iseman and his wife, lawyer Britton All, tied the knot in September 2024, just nine months after he proposed in a pretty spectacular—and spontaneous—way.

The American Ninja Warrior co-host gave details on the proposal in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I wanted to do something special," Iseman told host Kelly Clarkson. "I had the ring for a month and a half just waiting for the right moment. And then I went on a work trip to Austria—my fiancée came along—where I was working with my good friend Arnold Schwarzenegger. I'm talking to him and he's like, 'So what's going on with your girlfriend?' I'm like, 'I have a ring; I'm just waiting for the right moment to propose.'"

That's when Schwarzenegger offered up an idea. "He goes, 'Do you want to do something big?'" Iseman recalled. "Now, when Arnold asks you that question, the only answer is, 'Yeah, boss! Let's do something.'"

Schwarzenegger convinced Iseman to propose that very same night at a party with over 3,000 people in Austria. The Terminator himself helped conduct an oom-pah orchestra as Iseman got down on one knee and proposed, much to All's surprise. Also coincidentally present for the proposal: Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who was all smiles celebrating the moment.

"It's like, 'Oh sure! That's how you propose: with heads of state and Arnold Schwarzenegger," Iseman joked.

Footage from Iseman's epic proposal is featured in his Kelly Clarkson Show interview, which you can watch in the video, above.

Matt Iseman says he's "lucky" he found wife Britton All

Matt Iseman proposed to his girlfriend, Britton All during the 31st Weißwurstparty at Hotel Stanglwirt on January 19, 2024 in Going near Kitzbuehel, Austria. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Last year before American Ninja Warrior Season 16, NBC Insider chatted with Iseman about whether or not we'd ever see All join him on the show. "I tried to get her on the course, but she runs like a Muppet, just limbs flailing everywhere...and she's gonna kill me when she reads this," Iseman said teasingly. "She's a criminal defense attorney, she's a big personality. Listen, I will send you videos of us dancing at our wedding, and then you will see what true Ninja athleticism looks like..."

Iseman continued, "We both keep saying the same thing, we just feel lucky that we found each other, so we can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. And maybe, I was going to say make Ninja babies, but our babies would be anything but. She's a criminal defense attorney, so we both like to run our mouths for a living."