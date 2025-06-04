Susan Boyle & Simon Cowell's Friendship Is So Tender: "Can I Give Ya a Cuddle?"

By now, Susan Boyle and Simon Cowell have known each other for well over a decade. The two Brits first crossed paths when Boyle auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2009, and Cowell was stunned by her incredible singing voice. Outsiders also got a peek at their fun banter and what would later become a sweet friendship.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For instance, just before Boyle sang “I Dreamed a Dream” for her audition, Cowell asked her to share her age. “I’m 47 — and that’s just one side of me!” she said, shaking her hips. As she belted out the lyrics to the iconic ballad from the musical Les Misérables, the Judges and audience were blown away by what they were hearing.

“Susan, you are a little tiger, aren’t you?” Cowell told Boyle with a big smile, advancing her to the next stage of the competition. Boyle ultimately placed second on her season of BGT.

RELATED: Susan Boyle Casually Belting "I Dreamed A Dream" A Cappella Is So Impressive

Since then, the two have reunited many times and have spoken very sweetly about each other over the years. Read on to look back at their relationship, what they’ve said about working together, and more.

Simon Cowell says Susan Boyle is “the most incredible person”

Susan Boyle attends America's Got Talent Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on August 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For America's Got Talent Season 17 Finale at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on September 14, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

During a 2023 episode of America’s Got Talent, Cowell told Host Terry Crews that he’ll “never forget” Boyle’s audition.

“I was having a terrible, terrible day, and I remember saying, ‘I really, really hope she’s not gonna sing,’ because there were so many bad singers that day and I thought, ‘I just can’t take another one,’” he recalled. “Our expectations were quite low, but she is the perfect example of never judge a book by its cover.”

“She is just the most incredible person,” the longtime AGT Judge said. “This was a lady who lived on her own in Scotland, and she came on the show and everything changed. Because up until that point, there was a perception that you had to look this way, or be this age, and she just changed the rulebook. Full stop.”

RELATED: Susan Boyle Singing "I Dreamed a Dream" for Pope Francis Will Stand the Test of Time

Susan Boyle says Simon Cowell is the "best boss in the world"

The same year Boyle made her Got Talent debut and skyrocketed to fame, she also signed a record deal with Cowell’s label, Syco Music, and released her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream. In the following years, Boyle went on to record many more albums under Syco Music, including 2010's The Gift, 2011's Someone to Watch Over Me, and her 2013 holiday album Home for Christmas. They also worked together on Cowell's charity cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" for victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which featured several other artists including Miley Cyrus, Bon Jovi, and Kylie Minogue.

In a 2019 interview with People, the Grammy winner opened up about working with Cowell. “Simon is the biggest inspiration in my career. He’s been my boss for almost 10 years, and I strive to make him proud. He inspires me to continue and strive for perfection,” she told the magazine, calling Cowell the “best boss in the world.”

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Dreamy High Notes Singing "Lilac Wine" Will Leave You Breathless

Susan Boyle gave Simon Cowell a "cuddle" before a meeting

Two years after first meeting on BGT, Boyle and Cowell met up to discuss the Scottish singer's latest music recordings, which was filmed for a 2013 documentary about the Scottish singer, Susan Boyle: An Unlikely Superstar. But before any business could be conducted, the two swapped a few zingers, starting with Cowell jokingly introducing himself to Boyle as if they had never met before.

"Well, c'mon then! Can I give ya a cuddle?" Boyle asked Cowell, who opened his arms for a big hug.

"You behaving yourself?" Cowell asked her.

"Off and on," Boyle said with a smirk.

"That means no!" Cowell quipped.

Watch the adorable moment here.

Susan Boyle and Simon Cowell reunited on America's Got Talent

Simon Cowell Susan Boyle on America's Got Talent "Champions One" Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

In 2018, Cowell lit up with excitement when Boyle took the stage during the premiere episode of America's Got Talent: The Champions. "God, this brings back so many great memories having you back," he told Boyle, who went on to sing "Wild Horses."

"That's Susan Boyle, the legend, y'all!" Crews excitedly said backstage.

After her breathtaking performance, Boyle was showered in gold confetti when Mel B gave her the coveted Golden Buzzer and Cowell walked on stage to give her a hug. "You sounded amazing," he told her, gesturing to the audience. "Look at that. So proud of you."

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Sky-High Falsetto Singing "Wild Horses" Is a Gift From Heaven

Simon Cowell said watching Susan Boyle's Got Talent Audition go viral was "the most unbelievable feeling"

As America's Got Talent celebrates its landmark 20th season, Cowell recalled how "unbelievable" it was to see how quickly Boyle's legendary Got Talent Audition went viral back in 2009.

“No one knew who this lady was. She was from Scotland, a little village, and she goes on Britain’s Got Talent, and within 48 hours the clip had 500 million views," he told Deadline in May 2025. "You have to think about that and go — it’s hard to describe, but it’s the most unbelievable feeling. We sold the show to 30 more countries after that. It was unbelievable.”