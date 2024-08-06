Jelly Roll & Machine Gun Kelly Spent 2 Years on Amazing John Denver-Inspired Duet

Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Reba, Gwen and Snoop's Dazzling Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

The two stars came together for a twist on Denver's classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

One of John Denver's biggest hits is back on top of the charts — and fans have Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly to thank!

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Denver's worldwide smash "Take Me Home, Country Roads" has been reimagined and reworked as "Lonely Road" by two of the hottest artists in the music industry today. Jelly Roll, a performer at the The Voice Season 25 live finale (who will also appear in NBC's two-hour memorial special Toby Keith: American Icon) and MGK have a bonafide hit on their hands.

On July 26, the duo released the official music video for "Lonely Road," and it's a doozy. It prominently features the two standout artists, as well as MGK's longtime girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, and Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO.

See their music video here.

Released less than two weeks ago, "Lonely Road" is a track that was years in the making. In an eye-opening July 23 Instagram post, MGK revealed the long, arduous journey he and Jelly Roll went through to bring the song to life.

"We worked on 'Lonely Road' for 2 years, 8 different studios, 4 different countries, changed the key 4 times, and this Friday you'll hear we finally got it right," he said.

Although it took longer than either artist expected to bring "Lonely Road" to the masses, the end result is nothing short of amazing, and it wouldn't surprise any music fan to see the song rocket up the charts by summer's end!

Here's everything to know about "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California; Machine Gun Kelly attends Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center on February 22, 2024 in Miami, Florida; John Denver poses for a publicity photo for The 27th Annual Grammy Awards on January 1, 1985. Photo: Getty Images

Written by Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert, and John Denver, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" was released as a single in 1971 and rocketed up the charts, reaching as high as number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thanks to the chorus lyrics of "Country roads, take me home /To the place I belong / West Virginia, mountain mama / Take me home, country roads," the song is synonymous with West Virginia and officially became a state anthem in 2014.

"Take Me Home, Country Roads" was added to the National Recording Registry in 2023 by the Library of Congress in honor of its massive cultural significance since its release in 1971.