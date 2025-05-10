SNL's "Black Widow" Rom-Com Finds Scarlett Johansson Wooed By Ultron & The Hulk

The Season 50 season finale Host paired Black Widow's leather jumpsuit with a pretty pink cardigan in a Devil Wears Prada moment.

Years before Black Widow finally got her own Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson, Saturday Night Live imagined what that superhero film might look like. Would there be a love interest? Would she wear a spunky pink cardigan? And how about a swanky internship at a fashion magazine? You betcha.

When Johansson hosted SNL for her fourth time on May 2, 2015, the Jurassic World Rebirth actress starred in a hilarious fake movie trailer for a made-up rom-com titled Black Widow: Age of Me, set to be released on Valentine’s Day.

In real life, Johansson made her Marvel debut as Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in 2010’s Iron Man 2, and portrayed the classic superhero across nine MCU movies — most recently in the 2021 Black Widow prequel. But in 2015, a stand-alone movie based on the character had not yet been released, and SNL was ready to pitch an idea.

Wearing a pretty pink sweater over her leather jumpsuit, Johansson backflipped her way into the big city as Black Widow started a new internship as Fashion Weekly magazine and became smitten with her new robot boyfriend, Ultron.

Scarlett Johansson is a superhero and magazine intern in SNL’s “Black Widow Trailer" sketch

The Season 40 sketch begins like most movie trailers do — with a narrator hinting at what’s in store in the most dramatic voice. “You love the Marvel Universe — Avengers, Age of Ultron, Thor, Captain America, Iron Man,” the voice says. “But you wanna know why no Black Widow movie? Does Marvel not know how to make a girl superhero movie? Chill. Marvel gets women.”

As some upbeat music plays, Johansson steps into the scene, rushing around the city in a floral pair of high heels as one shoe breaks. “Remind me to call whoever invented heels and leave them a nasty message!” she exclaims.

“When it came to life in the big city, Black Widow had it all figured out,” the narrator says. “A huge apartment, great friends, and an internship at Fashion Weekly.”

An internship with a boss that’ll remind you of The Devil Wears Prada. “Where’s the new girl?” Kate McKinnon says, channeling the likes of Miranda Priestly.

“Sorry! Here!” Black Widow says after backflipping into the meeting.

“Leather, with a low neckline? Take that off ... and put it on the cover of our magazine,” McKinnon declares.

With her internship off to a great start, the only thing missing in her life, the narrator says, was “love.” And just like that, Black Widow stumbles into a multiple dog leashes and gets asked out on a date by Ultron.

“I don’t really have time to date any guys now,” Black Widow tells him.

“What about robots?” the Marvel character asks. And voilà — they’re dating.

Thor (Taran Killam) chimes in as Black Widow’s bestie who calls her out for being lovestruckl. As they eat Chinese food right out of the container, Black Widow’s other buds Captain America (Beck Bennett) and Nick Fury (Jay Pharoah) caution her to pump the brakes.

“Does he even know anything about you?” Captain America says. “Like that your favorite food is ice cream?”

Then they see Ultron on the news for throwing a bus into the Fashion Weekly building. “I’d hate to be that guy’s girlfriend” a reporter (Cecily Strong) says.

Ultron makes a grand apology, writing “I’m Sorry” in flames. But her love story doesn’t end there — another superhero is ready to woo her.

“For Black Widow, falling in love can be hard but it can also be incredible,” the narrator says as The Hulk (Bobby Moynihan) approaches her with two ice cream cones.

Scarlett Johansson hosts the SNL Season 50 finale on May 17

Johansson will host Saturday Night Live for her seventh time on May 17. Grammy-winning singer and rapper Bad Bunny, who pulled double duty in Season 49, is Musical Guest.

