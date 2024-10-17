Jelly Roll & Kelly's Clarkson's Harmonies Duetting "I Am Not Okay" Are Seamless

The two teamed up on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During the October 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, viewers were treated to a phenomenal Kellyoke performances — thanks to a very special guest.

Season 6 of the award-winning daytime series consistently features some very famous names, and yesterday's episode was no different. Kelly Clarkson took full advantage of Jelly Roll stopping by, culminating in an unforgettable duet of his smash hit, "I Am Not Okay" that is guaranteed to give you goosebumps!

It was a moving performance — and the harmonies the duo pulled off were extraordinary. We thought nothing could top Jelly Roll's performance of "I Am Not Okay" during the Season 25 Finale of The Voice earlier this year, but we were wrong. The best part? He looked honored to share the stage with Clarkson and gave the host a sweet ovation after they finished performing.

But the once-in-a-lifetime Kellyoke duet wasn't the only highlight of the episode. After their performance, Jelly Roll joined Clarkson on her iconic couch, and they spoke about the importance of a song like "I Am Not Okay," serving as a message for people from all walks of life in 2024.

"It's just such an important message that I think a lot of people are gonna relate to when they hear it," Clarkson said. "Is it easy for you to be that kind of vulnerable, like, and get it out there?"

"I think vulnerability is kinda my superpower," Jelly Roll revealed. "I was a typical angry, alpha, always aggressive kinda guy for a long time and I almost had a mean spirit about me and it didn't serve me no good. I didn't have any emotions, I was just very flat with everybody in life."

But then, according to Jelly Roll, something amazing happened.

"And man, my heart changed, I got a relationship with God, I had a child, I got married to a woman who's just the greatest woman on Earth and immediately it softened my heart."

Clarkson was touched by the story.

"I think that's an important message, because I think a lot of people don't believe in change, and I think that it is very real," she said. "If someone wants to, I think it is a very real thing that can happen. And [your story] is a beautiful testament, almost more than your music."

Jelly Roll details his mental health struggles on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Despite being a worldwide touring artist, Jelly Roll prides himself on being able to talk about difficult subjects. It hasn't always been easy, but the star credited a change in perspective — in addition to a change in his diet — for his unbelievable mental health turnaround in recent years.

"I realized that it wasn't just putting in my body food-wise that was killing me," he said. "It was what I was listening to and what I was watching… where I was allowing my thoughts to sit and live. Because if I allow myself to sit [in my head] for too long, it never works in my favor."