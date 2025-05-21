Michael Bublé's Advice to Voice Winner Adam David About the "Ugly" Side of Fame

The Voice Season 27 Live Finale had us experiencing a little musical déjà vu. Coach Michael Bublé won his second season in a row with his Artist Adam David. He also had another Team Bublé member, Jadyn Cree, in the Top 5.

In one of the show’s most heartwarming underdog moments, the winner’s title was bestowed upon 34-year-old David from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. David’s journey started as a 1-Chair Turn from Bublé in the Blind Auditions. Then, an Instant Save performance kept him in the Live Finale, where he sang “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker and “Hard Fought Hallelujah" by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll.

NBC Insider was with David and Bublé on the red carpet after their victory. A bit dazed, David was still processing the fact that he won Season 27. Meanwhile, a very proud Bublé shared some reasons why the singer gained his ear and support from the very beginning.

Michael Bublé: “When [Adam David] got his chance, he was ready."

Adam David and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Going back to when Bublé first heard David’s voice and performing style, the two-time winning Coach said he immediately knew the singer was “the real deal."

"I was just a fan, and I just love good music,” Bublé said of what he first appreciated about David. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

When asked what advice he gave David on his Voice journey, Bublé laughed and said he only advised him to sing less as the Live Shows started.

"I would call him up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club like Tuesday and Wednesday,’” he said. "Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He’d say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I’m like, ‘Please, stop. Just stop gigging.' But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore. The young acts, they don't do it. There's no place to do it. But he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."

The moment the tide turned mentally for Adam David

Adam David on The Voice Season 27, Episode 5. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

The audience dubbed David an underdog, a label that can get in your head when you’re competing against so many younger singers. But David started feeling confident in his capabilities by the time he made the Top 20 Artists for Season 27.

"There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing. I asked myself, ‘How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?' It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

Bublé then chimed in with some sage advice. "Don't ever learn because that sensitivity and that insecurity is what gives you the opportunity and the ability to connect to an audience,” the Coach said with sincerity. "Because of that empathy, because of that sensitivity, that is what people saw in you. Don't lose it. Don't get all cold and calloused and feel like you're all that because it gets real ugly real fast."

When it came to Finale song choices, “You Are So Beautiful” and “Hard Fought Hallelujah" were easy picks for David.

"Yeah, those songs were so perfect for me,” he said. "Last week, I had this hiccup. Sometimes when you're singing a song, you sing a word in the wrong place, and it takes you to a different place, right? On live national TV when that happens I've learned you just go with it. I’ve [already] learned to do this on gigs, so I was really just 100% [operating on] instinct."

"I just started doing that with the last two songs on Monday. It seemed to work out,” he said with an almost shy smile.

All of The Voice Season 27 is now available to stream on Peacock.