Clarkson is kicking off Season 6 of her talk show with a bang!

You'll Play Kelly Clarkson & Miranda Lambert's Chappell Roan Cover Over and Over Again

Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" has been one of summer 2024's biggest hits, so it's no surprise that Kelly Clarkson wanted to perform it on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a very special guest contributing vocals.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For the opening week of Season 6 of her award-winning show, Clarkson wanted to give fans a special treat: Intimate, stripped-down, outdoor performances at the famed 30 Rock building in New York City. On September 24, country music legend Miranda Lambert took the stage (or couch, in this case) alongside Clarkson and the duo launched into a casual yet powerful cover of "Good Luck, Babe!" that will be stuck in your head for the rest of the week.

"I love that song!" screamed Clarkson after the duo finished the performance. "It's such a good song!" (You're preaching to the choir, Kelly!)

Lambert's country roots and Clarkson's pop sensibilities quickly turned "Good Luck, Babe!" into something that rivals the original. It doesn't get any better than Lambert and Clarkson harmonizing effortlessly during the song's iconic slowed-down final refrain.

Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 Episode 2. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Although it technically wasn't a Kellyoke performance, it will stand the test of time as one of the best musical moments ever on the show!

Here's what to know about "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

Unless you've been living under a rock all year, you've probably heard "Good Luck, Babe!" approximately 900 times so far. The smash hit for newcomer Chappell Roan was released as a single on April 5, 2024 — the artist's first release since her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

"Good Luck, Babe!" was — and still is — a mega-hit, peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 as part of 24 weeks on the chart. NPR called it the best pop song of 2024 and specifically pointed out the powerful nature of its chorus.

Kelly Clarkson for Season 6 of The Kelly Clarkson Show; Miranda Lambert attends the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024; Chappell Roan attends ASCAP Celebrates Pop Music Awards 2024 Winners on May 08, 2024. Photo: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation; Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP

"'You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling' is such a monumental read that feels like a gut punch," they wrote. "It's the kind of direct emotional attack that you can't escape even as a bystander."

Since the song's release, Roan has been all over the airwaves, memorably performing the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She's currently scheduled to be the musical guest of the November 2 episode of Saturday Night Live alongside John Mulaney making his return as host.