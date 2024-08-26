Eddie Murphy Reveals He’s Only Had One Audition In His Career

The award-winning show is back and we've got the details!

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 Is Coming — and There's a Premiere Date (DETAILS)

It's official: The Kelly Clarkson Show returns for Season 6 on September 23, and we've got all the details on the most exciting, fun-filled, and unpredictable season yet!

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Season 6 kicks off in significant fashion on September 23 with a 30 Rock rooftop party in New York City that will be hosted by Ms. Clarkson herself! The premiere week event will feature a Kellyoke medley for the ages, and if you consider yourself a fan of Clarkson's iconic vocals (and who doesn't?), these will be performances you won't want to miss. And of course, My Band Ya'll will make its triumphant return to ensure that viewers receive a concert-level performance while watching from home!

And don't worry. Clarkson's friends will be stopping by throughout the season — and there are almost too many to mention!

Take a look at this star-studded lineup of celebs who will be dropping by the set: Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove, and Zachary Quinto — just to name a few.

For more than 880 original episodes, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a staple for afternoon viewing. Focusing on humor, heart, connection, and (of course) music, Clarkson has a knack for connecting with her viewers while spotlighting the real-life difference-makers in our communities along the way.

When is The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 coming back?

Mark your calendars: new episodes premiere with Season 6 on Monday, September 23, 2024. Check your local listings for tune-in details.

Kelly Clarkson poses for a Season 6 promotional image for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Where is The Kelly Clarkson Show filmed?

Like many iconic NBC shows like TODAY and Saturday Night Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show is filmed inside New York City's famed 30 Rock. The show made its 30 Rock Studio 6A debut in Season 5 after spending its first four seasons in Los Angeles, a move that gave the show even more energy.

Studio 6A comfortably seats 200 people, giving more Clarkson fans an opportunity to attend tapings of the show — and bear witness to some of the best Kellyoke sessions around!

Speaking of attending The Kelly Clarkson Show…

How to get tickets to The Kelly Clarkson Show

Obtaining tickets to a live taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show is as easy as picking a date on this calendar and filling out a request form here.

Of course, whenever a superstar like Kelly Clarkson is involved, tickets go fast for most dates. Your best bet is to request tickets early — nothing can cap off a day spent in New York City better than attending a taping of the award-winning show!

Patti Labelle appears on Season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

About The Kelly Clarkson Show

Since its inception in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has produced hundreds of hours of daytime entertainment centered on one of the music industry's greatest stars. Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, put it simply when she said:

"Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time."

The show is known for its insightful celebrity interviews, unexpected audience giveaways, musical performances, and human interest stories that touch the hearts of anyone who tunes in.

1.3 million men and women watch each day, a number that has grown consecutively each season.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won many Daytime Emmy Awards, including the honors of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host four times (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023) and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show four times (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024) — and we have a feeling Clarkson would love to get five in a row with Season 6!