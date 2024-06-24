You'll Want Kelly Clarkson to Duet with Miley Cyrus After Hearing Her "Flowers" Cover

The human jukebox herself — the ridiculously talented Kelly Clarkson — is at it again with another show-stopping Kellyoke performance.

During a June 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the ex-Voice Coach delivered a flawless cover of the Miley Cyrus hit, "Flowers." Clarkson's voice is tailor-made for songs like this, and the 42-year-old did not disappoint.

Watch Clarkson's unreal take on the Cyrus anthem here.

What's not to love about this performance? Her backing band was in perfect sync (and visibly having a great time lending a decidedly jazz-like beat to the track), and Clarkson effortlessly performed the song so well that it was almost impossible not break out into dance ourselves!

Everything to know about "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

To say that "Flowers" was a worldwide success is an understatement. It's still Cyrus' biggest song to date. It was the best-selling global single of 2023, boasting 2.7 billion subscription streams globally and spent eight non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 (no easy feat). It's also part of Spotify's Billions Club, an exclusive playlist that features songs that have broken the billion-listen mark on the service. At one point, "Flowers" became the quickest song ever to break the billion-listen mark, doing so in 112 days.

The lyrics evoke themes of literary classics like the Virginia Woolf novel Mrs. Dalloway, whose main character constantly grapples with not having an identity of her own — a theme that the star explores throughout the track.

"The song is a little 'fake it till you make it,' which I'm a big fan of," Cyrus explained in an interview, per Entertainment Tonight.

Cyrus' mantra has paid off. She won her first two Grammys thanks to "Flowers," taking home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2023.

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus lyrics

