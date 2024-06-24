Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
You'll Want Kelly Clarkson to Duet with Miley Cyrus After Hearing Her "Flowers" Cover
Clarkson belts out another Kellyoke classic on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The human jukebox herself — the ridiculously talented Kelly Clarkson — is at it again with another show-stopping Kellyoke performance.
During a June 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the ex-Voice Coach delivered a flawless cover of the Miley Cyrus hit, "Flowers." Clarkson's voice is tailor-made for songs like this, and the 42-year-old did not disappoint.
Watch Clarkson's unreal take on the Cyrus anthem here.
What's not to love about this performance? Her backing band was in perfect sync (and visibly having a great time lending a decidedly jazz-like beat to the track), and Clarkson effortlessly performed the song so well that it was almost impossible not break out into dance ourselves!
Everything to know about "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
To say that "Flowers" was a worldwide success is an understatement. It's still Cyrus' biggest song to date. It was the best-selling global single of 2023, boasting 2.7 billion subscription streams globally and spent eight non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 (no easy feat). It's also part of Spotify's Billions Club, an exclusive playlist that features songs that have broken the billion-listen mark on the service. At one point, "Flowers" became the quickest song ever to break the billion-listen mark, doing so in 112 days.
The lyrics evoke themes of literary classics like the Virginia Woolf novel Mrs. Dalloway, whose main character constantly grapples with not having an identity of her own — a theme that the star explores throughout the track.
"The song is a little 'fake it till you make it,' which I'm a big fan of," Cyrus explained in an interview, per Entertainment Tonight.
Cyrus' mantra has paid off. She won her first two Grammys thanks to "Flowers," taking home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2023.
"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus lyrics
We were good, we were gold
Kinda dream that can't be sold
We were right 'til we weren't
Built a home and watched it burn
I didn't wanna leave you
I didn't wanna lie
Started to cry, but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don't understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Paint my nails cherry red
Match the roses that you left
No remorse, no regret
I forgive every word you said
Ooh, I didn't wanna leave you, baby
I didn't wanna fight
Started to cry, but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours, yeah
Say things you don't understand
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
I can love me better, baby
Can love me better
Oh, I
I didn't wanna leave you
I didn't wanna fight
Started to cry, but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don't understand
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than
Yeah, I can love me better than you can