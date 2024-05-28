Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande Duetted Aretha Franklin's "Respect," and *Wow*

Oh! And they got a little help from their fellow Season 21 The Voice Coaches, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

We have a confession: Coaches combining their talents into one unforgettable performance is one of our favorite parts of The Voice. What makes things even better is when they elevate a classic song in the process, giving fans and viewers a moment to remember forever.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

That's exactly what happened during a particularly memorable Season 21 episode. Back in 2021, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande joined forces to perform a version of "Respect" by Aretha Franklin that fans worldwide are still talking about nearly three years later. We'll be frank here: The ladies killed it.

Watch the unreal, goosebump-raising duet here.

Franklin's version of "Respect" is certainly high-energy, but the addition of Clarkson's and Grande's vocals to the arrangement gives the song an electricity that takes it to the next level. John Legend and Blake Shelton joined Grande and Clarkson at the end of the song, their four voices adequately putting respect on Franklin's name. Pun intended.

Aretha Franklin's "Respect" was a chart-topping hit

"Respect" was released as part of Franklin's 11th studio album, I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You, in 1967. By summer, the track had reached #1 on Billboard's pop charts, paving the way for Franklin to be unofficially crowned "Queen of Soul" by fans and critics alike.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California; Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Did Aretha Franklin Proud with This Powerful "Ain't No Way" Cover

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who prefers the Otis Redding version to the song that made Aretha Franklin into a household name — Franklin is that darn good, and looking back at that memorable Season 21 performance on The Voice, Clarkson and Grande sure made Franklin proud.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin lyrics

What you want, baby, I got it

What you need, do you know I got it?

All I'm askin' is for a little respect when you come home

(Just a little bit) Hey baby

(Just a little bit) when you get home

(Just a little bit) mister

(Just a little bit)

I ain't gonna do you wrong while you're gone

Ain't gon' do you wrong 'cause I don't wanna

All I'm askin' is for a little respect when you come home

(Just a little bit) Baby

(Just a little bit) When you get home

(Just a little bit) Yeah

(Just a little bit)

Kelly Clarkson and Aretha Franklin. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal; Ross Marino/Getty Images

I'm about to give you all of my money

And all I'm askin' in return, honey

Is to give me my propers when you get home

(Just a, just a, just a, just a) Yeah, baby

(Just a, just a, just a, just a) When you get home

(Just a little bit) Yeah

(Just a little bit)

Ooh, your kisses, sweeter than honey

And guess what? So is my money

All I want you to do for me, is give it to me when you get home

(Re, re, re, re) Yeah baby

(Re, re, re, re) Whip it to me

(Respect, just a little bit) When you get home, now

(Just a little bit)

R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me

R-E-S-P-E-C-T, take care of T-C-B

(Sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me)

A little respect

(Sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me)

Whoa, babe

(Just a little bit) A little respect

(Just a little bit) I get tired

(Just a little bit) Keep on tryin'

(Just a little bit) You're runnin' out of fools

(Just a little bit) And I ain't lyin'

(Just a little bit)

(Re, re, re, re) Start when you come home

(Re, re, re, respect) Or you might walk in

(Just a little bit) And find out I'm gone

(Just a little bit) I gotta have

(Just a little bit) A little respect

(Just a little bit)